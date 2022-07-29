Flow Trend
- Indicators
-
Sara SabaghiA professional developer
We produce innovative software, tools, and solutions for financial markets to rally traders around and improve their trades and investment performance.
- Version: 1.0
Flow Trend
Flow trend is designed to detect the market trend with special calculation and a combination of Bolinger band and statistical moving period
to detect the market trend without frequency change and fault.
This indicator is designed with simple parameters to use fast and easy and helpful tools to trade in a pure direction and set your SL/TP with this indicator cloud system.
Very good idea and implementation. Is there no MT5 version?