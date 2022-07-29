Flow Trend

4.8

Flow Trend

Flow trend is designed to detect the market trend with special calculation and a combination of Bolinger band and statistical moving period
to detect the market trend without frequency change and fault.
This indicator is designed with simple parameters to use fast and easy and helpful tools to trade in a pure direction and set your SL/TP with this indicator cloud system.

Reviews 6
Attila SZABO
152
Attila SZABO 2026.03.16 21:57 
 

Very good idea and implementation. Is there no MT5 version?

Ania C.
1800
Ania C. 2024.12.24 12:18 
 

The best!

werner laas
28
werner laas 2024.11.28 17:37 
 

very good and actually accurate with the signals, after i played with the settings

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
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Indicators
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Experts
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Utilities
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Experts
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Indicators
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Experts
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Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Brief about, gold/XAUUSD? Gold has been considered a highly valuable commodity for millennia and the gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Most commonly quoted in US Dollars is (XAU/USD). All the times in Forex, Hedge funders and big kids use gold to hedge their basket from market risk. and they use this gold as a hedge. For this reason, gold holds value well and
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Experts
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Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
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Utilities
Live OrderBook, Another high-level tool by Ziwox Order Book An order book is an electronic list of buy and sell orders for a specific asset, organized by price level. It provides real-time data on market depth, showing the amount of pending orders including the specific levels at which they have set their stop loss and take profits . This tool is crucial for traders as it helps them understand the supply and demand dynamics of the asset, identify potential support and resistance levels, and gaug
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Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
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Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
Ziwox Global Economy Tools What are the Ziwox Global Economy Tools? The Ziwox Global Economy Tool is a comprehensive solution for forex traders, providing historical economic data and index charts for the most critical countries in global trading. Designed to enhance trading decisions, this tool allows you to easily access, analyze, and visualize key economic indicators from countries like the EU, US, GB, CA, AU, NZ, JP, CH, CN, IT, DE, FR, BR, MX, ZA, SG, HK, IN, NO, KR, ES, and SE. Traders can
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Attila SZABO
152
Attila SZABO 2026.03.16 21:57 
 

Very good idea and implementation. Is there no MT5 version?

FanfanLaTulipe
121
FanfanLaTulipe 2025.03.18 08:19 
 

There are no push notifications.

Ania C.
1800
Ania C. 2024.12.24 12:18 
 

The best!

werner laas
28
werner laas 2024.11.28 17:37 
 

very good and actually accurate with the signals, after i played with the settings

BobDarsh Shekaran
85
BobDarsh Shekaran 2024.08.26 15:54 
 

Nice

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2024.11.02 14:06
Thank you for your comment and trade well
anita.svr
147
anita.svr 2024.07.18 15:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2024.07.20 13:21
Thanks for your comment and thanks for using our tools
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