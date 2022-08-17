Order Squeeze

These levels are calculated in the lowest time frame with candle details. Ind calculates the quantity of market tick, volume per tick, and orders per candle.

So with this statistical data, you catch the important price levels that supply and demand in the market are attractive for sellers and buyers.

Institutes and banks trade with huge order lots and they need a lot of sellers for their BUY or need a lot of buyers when they want to sell an asset.

They do that in special levels full of demand and supply trades. here you are.





What's the point?



This indicator actually shows the number of buyers and sellers waiting for that price by plotting the volume of supply and demand.

The peaks have the most people for buying and selling, and the valleys have the least demand for buying and selling.

As a result, buy and sell at the peaks and wait for the rapid passage of the price in the valleys.

What are you seeing on chart is your EXACTLY chart candles data. with zoom In or zoom out you can finde more infor from old candles.





How to use?

