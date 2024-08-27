Open Order TImer

1

Introducing the Open Order Timer EA

Are you tired of manually opening trades at specific times? 

Are you longing for a trading tool that can execute orders with pinpoint precision?

Are you struggling to time your trades accurately in a fast-paced market environment?

Introducing Open Order Timer, an Expert Advisor that automatically opens positions at your desired times with just a few clicks. This powerful tool takes the guesswork out of timed trading, allowing you to focus on your strategy while the EA handles the execution.


Key Features:

  • Open trades at specific time per day
  • Specify buy or/ and sell orders for each time slot
  • Adjust lot size, stop loss, and take profit for each order
  • Configure trades based on the open transaction conditions
  • Fully customizable to fit your trading style
  • Recursive function allows you to overwrite timer function and open order any time if there is no open transaction 
  • You may also specify the EA start and end time 


Input Parameters:

1. Buy Info

  • Enable Buy
  • Magic Number (for Buy order)
  • Hour to Buy (Server Time) (0-23)
  • Minute to Buy (Server Time) (0-59)
  • Profits to take (in Points) 
  • Stop Loss (in Points)
  • Open Buy Order Timer Condition
    • a. When No Opened Buy Transaction with the Same Magic Number
    • b. When No Opened Buy/ Sell Transaction with Same Magic Numbers
    • c. When No Opened Transaction
    • d. Just Open When Time's Up

2. Sell Info

  • Enable Sell
  • Magic Number (for Buy order)
  • Hour to Buy (Server Time) (0-23)
  • Minute to Buy (Server Time) (0-59)
  • Profits to take (in Points) 
  • Stop Loss (in Points)
  • Open Sell Order Timer Condition
    • a. When No Opened Sell Order with Same Magic Number
    • b. When No Opened Buy/ Sell Order with Same Magic Numbers
    • c. When No Any Opened Transaction
    • d. Just Open When Time's Up


3. Special Recursive Mode 

  • Enable Special Recursive Mode so that: 
    • the Hour/ Minutes to Buy/ Sell in the Buy Info/ Sell Info sessions will be set as invalid.
    • the Open Buy/ Sell Order Timer Condition in the Buy Info/ Sell Info sessions will be set as invalid. 
    • it will open Buy/ Sell orders immediately if there is no open transaction in the MT4 account. 
    • once the orders closed, it will open orders immediately (if not specify Minute below).
  • Recursive at Specific Minute: only for recursive mode. If next cycle starts, it will not start immediately but with specific minute. 
  • Recursive at Minute (0-59) 


4. Other Info

  • Slippage allowed (in Points)
  • EA Start Date Time (Server Time)
  • EA End Date Time (Server Time, Disable if '1970.01.01 00:00:00')


Get Started Today! 


By using Open Order Timer, you may leverage the EA's adaptability to experiment with different trading approaches and strategies.
Download the Open Order Timer EA today and take your trading to the next level. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, you'll be able to execute your strategy with precision and confidence.
Start trading smarter, not harder. Happy trading!


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4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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bernhardine
19
bernhardine 2025.09.23 08:57 
 

Gaaanz schlecht, ich vermute es ist einfach nur rip off. Dieses tool hat keine funktion. Habe den provider angeschrieben, keine reaktion. Habe die angeschrieben, die das tool positiv bewertet haben, keine reaktion. Bemerkenswert dass alle die das produkt positiv bewertet haben kurz nach erscheinen ihre bewertung abgegeben haben und dann niemand mehr. Finger weg!!!

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