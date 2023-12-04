Prop Account Risk Manager

Introducing "Prop Risk Manager": Your Trading Discipline Partner

Are you a trader looking to adhere to prop firm rules with unwavering discipline? Look no further. "Prop Risk Manager" is your comprehensive solution for navigating prop firm guidelines and optimizing your trading success.



Key Features:

- Precision Risk Management: "Prop Risk Manager" aligns with prop firm principles to ensure you never trade during news events, hold trades overnight, or risk weekends.

- Tailored Trading Hours: Control your trading hours with ease. Adjust settings for local computer time or MT4 server time, putting you in charge of your trading schedule.

- Automated Rule Enforcement: Say goodbye to manual oversight. Set limits for news trading, overnight trading, weekend trading, and maximum daily drawdown. The EA expertly closes trades or halts terminal operations when any limit is reached, ensuring compliance with prop firm guidelines.

- Smart Override Options: Flexibility is essential. Should you need to restart your terminal during restricted trading hours or when limits are breached, our intuitive system provides override options, granting you the freedom to make informed decisions.

- Real-time Notifications: Stay informed, even on the go. "Prop Risk Manager" keeps you updated with instant notifications when a rule limit is approached or breached.

- Custom News Filtering: Tailor your trading experience by filtering news for specific events. Choose to filter high, medium, or low-impact news, focusing on the most relevant events to maximize your strategy's effectiveness. To use the news filter, go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors and tick the "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs" box, then add the provided URL.

Whether you're an experienced trader seeking to enhance your gains or a newcomer aiming for disciplined success, "Prop Risk Manager" is your indispensable ally. With its user-friendly interface for effortless control, this EA bridges the gap between prop firm principles and your trading journey.

Join the ranks of traders mastering risk management the prop firm way. Elevate your trading potential with "Prop Risk Manager" today – your gateway to trading discipline.


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