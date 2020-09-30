Time Closer MT4

Time Closer can help you closing all the open position at the specified time "Everyday".

Mainly for Day trader that don't want to hold position overnight, or over different session, or over a specific time.

Simple Parameter to use.

Usage

  1. Download and drag Time Closer on the chart (Chart Symbol should be the same Chart Symbol as you want the position close)
  2. Check Allow AutoTrading is "On"
  3. Set parameters


Input Parameters

  • Turnon 
    1. True - Turnon the utility
    2. False - Turnoff the utility
  • Close All Open Position Time (Server Time) - Set your specific time (Server Broker Time) that you want to close all the open position


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Time Closer MT5
To Pui Kuen
5 (1)
Utilities
Time Closer can help you closing all the open position at the specified time "Everyday". Mainly for Day trader that don't want to hold position overnight, or over different session, or over a specific time. Simple Parameter to use. Usage Download and drag Time Closer on the chart (Chart Symbol should be the same Chart Symbol as you want the position close) Check Allow AutoTrading is "On" Set parameters Input Parameters Turnon  True - Turnon the utility False - Turnoff the utility Close all Symb
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