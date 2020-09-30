Time Closer MT4

Time Closer can help you closing all the open position at the specified time "Everyday".

Mainly for Day trader that don't want to hold position overnight, or over different session, or over a specific time.

Simple Parameter to use.

Usage

Download and drag Time Closer on the chart (Chart Symbol should be the same Chart Symbol as you want the position close) Check Allow AutoTrading is "On" Set parameters





Input Parameters

Turnon

True - Turnon the utility



False - Turnoff the utility

Close All Open Position Time (Server Time) - Set your specific time (Server Broker Time) that you want to close all the open position



