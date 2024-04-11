HF PerformanceReport Pro

This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance.

Key Features of the "Performance Report" Indicator

Multi-language support: Choose between English 🇺🇸 and Chinese 🇨🇳 as the display language, catering to traders from different regions.

Flexible report configuration: Customize the report title and group data based on trading symbols, time periods (daily , weekly , monthly ), meeting individual preferences.

Date range selection: Specify the start and end dates of the calculation period or display records from the past few days, enabling quick assessment of specific timeframes.

Powerful filtering capabilities: Filter trading records based on symbols, magic numbers, or order comments, providing precise analysis results by including or excluding specific criteria.

Comprehensive data display: Show total lots, detailed information for each trade, as well as account balance, equity, profit, deposit, and withdrawal details, facilitating a comprehensive understanding of trading performance.

Profit percentage calculation: Enter a specific amount to calculate the corresponding profit percentage, aiding in evaluating trading effectiveness and risk-reward ratios.

Real-time order statistics: Include or exclude open orders (live orders) in the calculations, enabling traders to assess their current positions comprehensively.

Customizable labels and styles: Personalize the position, spacing, and font size of report labels, allowing traders to adjust them according to their preferences.


This "Performance Report" indicator empowers traders to gain insights into their trading performance, facilitating informed decision-making and improved trading strategies. 


Input Parameter:

"Display Language"
:: [ English / Chinese ] Display language;

"Report Title"
:: Show the report title as you want;

"Report Grouping"
:: [ Symbol / Daily / Weekly / Monthly ] Group the data as selected group;

"From Date"
:: The start date of counting period, i.e. "2020.01.01";

"To Date"
:: The end date of counting period , i.e. "2020.12.01";

"Or Show Previous X Days Records"
:: Counting the previous x days records, for example, only show last "5" days records;

"Filter Pair (;)(THIS)"
:: Only counting some special symbol you want, for example "EURUSD;GBPUSD", or input "THIS" means current chart records only;

"Filter Magic Number (;)( +:Inc / -:Excl )"
:: Only counting some special magic number's order(s), for example, "+2828;+1818" will only count the magic number 2828 and 1818 's order(s) profit and loss. If input "-2992" means excluded the magic number 2992 's order(s) records;

"Filter Order Comment (;)( +:Inc / -:Excl )" 
:: Only counting the order included or excluded some wording within order comment fields;

"Show Lots" 
:: Show the column of total "Lots" by records grouping;

"Show Lots Details" 
:: Show the column of each lots information by records grouping;

"Show Balance Info" 
:: Show the account's balance, equity, profit, deposit and withdraw information;

"Deposit Amount for Calc. Profit Percentage" 
:: Show the profit percentage column of inputted amount as calculated amount;

"Count Live Order
:: If "true", then will included live order(s) to calculate as the record result; 

"Count Live Order (Only)" 
:: If "true", then will included live order(s) ONLY to calculate as the record result; 

"Label Prefix" 
:: If added more than one performance report indicator into chart, you need to input the label prefix, otherwise, will replace exists label objects; 

"Label X Dis" 
:: The X coordinate of report's label;

"Label Y Dis" 
:: The Y coordinate of report's label; 

"Label Row Dis"  
:: The distance between each data row; 

"Label Font Size"  
:: The font size of each label; 


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Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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HF SuperZig
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
Indicators
This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
HF Crosshair
Wong Sze Wai
4.6 (5)
Indicators
For some trader's charts analysis use, specially for  multi timeframe trading strategies . When you need to check something of the time within different timeframe at the same symbol chart, even different symbol charts, this indicator will show the crosshair at sync moving. You just need to load this indicator into some charts, then the crosshair will shown automatic. 
FREE
HF MultiCandles
Wong Sze Wai
Indicators
This indicator can help easy to display other timeframe within same chart. Parameter TimeFrames Setting :: [ TimeFrames   ] ; :: [ Bull Candle Color ] ; :: [ Bear Candle Color ] ; :: [ Show Previous Bars ] ; Shift Bar   Setting :: [ Shift Bar Move ] ; :: [  Shift Bar Gap  ] ; :: [ Shift -1 TimeFrame ] ; :: [ Shift -2 TimeFrame ] ; :: [ Shift -3 TimeFrame ] ; :: [ Shift -4 TimeFrame ] ; :: [ Shift Bar Bull Candle Color ] ; :: [ Shift Bar Bear Candle Color ] ; :: [ Shift Bar Body Size ] ; :: [ Sh
FREE
HF PriceGrid
Wong Sze Wai
5 (1)
Utilities
This indicator help you to easily calculate the price moving. You can change the gird size withing the input parameter for your trading style, such as hedge, swing trader, ect. It can let you easy to find your takeprofit and stoploss target price in chart. For more about my tools and EA, you can join my channel below, thank you. Telegram channel:   t.me/HenryEAChannel
FREE
HF PerformanceReport
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance. FREE Version, included: - " Display Language "  -  " Report Grouping "   -  " Count Live Order "  -  " Label Row Dis "     -  " Label Font Size "     Performance Report Pro : : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58287   Input Parameter: " Display Language "   :: [  English / Chinese  ] Display language; " Report Title "   :: Show the report title as you want; " Report Grouping "   :: 
FREE
HF HistoryExporter
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
History Exporter can help to export your orders history from MT4 account. After that you can use another data analysis tools to get what you want.  File format is .csv file, the content such as below OrderID,Symbol,Type,Lots,OpenTime,OpenPrice,StopLoss,TakeProfit,CloseTime,ClosePrice,Commission,Swap,MagicNo,Comment,ProfitUSD,ProfitPips,NetProfit,Duration,(Days),(HH:MM:SS), 21520206,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 08:06:15,1.06304,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRab
FREE
HF ShowBreakEevenLine
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This indicator can help easy to management your order on screen. FREE   Version, included: - " Show Breakeven Price "  Show Breakeven Line Pro : :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58289   Input Parameter: " Label Prefix " :: [    ] Description; " Position-X-Dis " ::  [    ] Description; " Position-Y-Dis " ::  [    ] Description; " Show Market Price " :: [   ]    Description   ; " Price Up Color " ::  [    ] Description; " Price Down Color " :: [   ]    Description   ; " Position-Y-D
FREE
HF OrderMarker
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
What is this?  This script not only can help you to place all type of orders, included market order " BUY " / " SELL " and pending order " BUYSTOP " / " BUYLIMIT " / " SELLSTOP " / " SELLLIMIT ", but also, it allow you to place order lots by money management concept. How to use this script? 1. Open the chart you want to trade; 2. Drag and drop the script to that chart; 3. Input the parameter what you want to do; 4. Double check the order information, then click "Yes" to confirm to place order;
CubeMaster Lite
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
Experts
CubeMaster Lite - Your Ultimate Trading EA for Unleashing Profits!!! Our powerful EA that combines indicator signals and advanced money management functions. With this EA, you can implement various strategies such as grid , martingale , and arbitrage . Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner , this versatile EA is suitable for you . It includes protection against high spreads and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. Supercharge Your Trading : CubeMaster Lite maximi
Happy Dragon
Wong Sze Wai
5 (4)
Experts
Unleash the Power of " Happy Dragon " EA and Ignite Your Profits! - Buy NOW!! Get ready for an explosive trading experience with the game-changing " Happy Dragon " EA. This cutting-edge tool combines 4 highly profitable strategies that have been meticulously crafted to skyrocket your returns : Low Risk: NZDJPY M1 Medium Risk: GBPAUD M30 Medium Risk: GBPNZD M1 High Risk: EURAUD H1 Brace yourself for unprecedented profits and witness a smoother equity curve as the " Happy Dragon " EA unleashes i
HF TraderMaster
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This TraderMaster EA is super helpful for professional trader.  Input Parameter Section: 1) Allow trader to set different line style, such as color, width; 2) Apply our chart style, if set false, it will not change the chart style; 3) Select different panel mode 3.a) Simple Mode, for trader immediately place a market order, pending order, delete and close orders; 3.b) Draw Line Mode, for price action traders who want to trade for trend and reverse in his trading plan; 3.c) Advanced Mode, includ
Happy Tiger
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
This EA build -in  3  strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on below risk level, pairs and timeframe: Medium Risk - EURNZD M1 Medium Risk - CADCHF M1  Medium Risk - USDCAD M30 Medium Risk - GBPJPY H1 Multiple strategies traded together will lead to a bigger profits and high risk!!! ## ALL STRATEGIES TESTED WITH HIGH SPREAD ##  This EA with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic to open order and take profit. It also allow user input his OWN STOPLOSS amount of sa
HF HistoryDisplay
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This indicator will display current logined mt4 account's orders information of current symbol chart. It also allow import some formated data: 1) MQL5 Signals History CSV file (*.csv) 2) MT4 Account History Statement file (*.htm -> *.txt) *[Next Version] Allow Import data form 'HF HistoryExporter (*.csv)' Sample Data of MQL5 Signals History File Time;Type;Volume;Symbol;Price;S/L;T/P;Time;Price;Commission;Swap;Profit;Comment 2023.12.20 23:00:02;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08994;1.06024;1.09464;202
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
HF TradeCopier MT5
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
Supercharge Your Trading with HF TradeCopier !   Are you tired of manual trade execution and missed opportunities? Take your trading efficiency to new heights with the   HF TradeCopier !  This cutting-edge solution empowers traders like you to effortlessly copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 accounts, saving you time and maximizing your profit potential . With   lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds , you can seize market opportunities instantly and s
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