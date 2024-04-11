HF PerformanceReport

This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance.





FREE Version, included:

- "Display Language"

- "Report Grouping"

- "Count Live Order"

- "Label Row Dis"

- "Label Font Size"





Performance Report Pro :: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58287





Input Parameter:

"Display Language"

:: [ English / Chinese ] Display language;

"Report Title"

:: Show the report title as you want;

"Report Grouping"

:: [ Symbol / Daily / Weekly / Monthly ] Group the data as selected group;

"From Date"

:: The start date of counting period, i.e. "2020.01.01";

"To Date"

:: The end date of counting period , i.e. "2020.12.01";

"Or Show Previous X Days Records"

:: Counting the previous x days records, for example, only show last "5" days records;

"Filter Pair (;)(THIS)"

:: Only counting some special symbol you want, for example "EURUSD;GBPUSD", or input "THIS" means current chart records only;

"Filter Magic Number (;)( +:Inc / -:Excl )"

:: Only counting some special magic number's order(s), for example, "+2828;+1818" will only count the magic number 2828 and 1818 's order(s) profit and loss. If input "-2992" means excluded the magic number 2992 's order(s) records;

"Filter Order Comment (;)( +:Inc / -:Excl )"

:: Only counting the order included or excluded some wording within order comment fields;

"Show Lots"

:: Show the column of total "Lots" by records grouping;

"Show Lots Details"

:: Show the column of each lots information by records grouping;



"Show Balance Info"

:: Show the account's balance, equity, profit, deposit and withdraw information;

"Deposit Amount for Calc. Profit Percentage"

:: Show the profit percentage column of inputted amount as calculated amount;

"Count Live Order"

:: If "true", then will included live order(s) to calculate as the record result;



"Count Live Order (Only)"

:: If "true", then will included live order(s) ONLY to calculate as the record result;

"Label Prefix"

:: If added more than one performance report indicator into chart, you need to input the label prefix, otherwise, will replace exists label objects;



"Label X Dis"

:: The X coordinate of report's label;

"Label Y Dis"

:: The Y coordinate of report's label;

"Label Row Dis"

:: The distance between each data row;

"Label Font Size"

:: The font size of each label;







