HF PerformanceReport

This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance.


FREE Version, included:

- "Display Language
"Report Grouping" 
"Count Live Order
"Label Row Dis"  
"Label Font Size"  

Performance Report Pro :: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58287 


Input Parameter:

"Display Language" 
:: [ English / Chinese ] Display language;

"Report Title" 
:: Show the report title as you want;

"Report Grouping" 
:: [ Symbol / Daily / Weekly / Monthly ] Group the data as selected group;

"From Date" 
:: The start date of counting period, i.e. "2020.01.01";

"To Date" 
:: The end date of counting period , i.e. "2020.12.01";

"Or Show Previous X Days Records" 
:: Counting the previous x days records, for example, only show last "5" days records;

"Filter Pair (;)(THIS)" 
:: Only counting some special symbol you want, for example "EURUSD;GBPUSD", or input "THIS" means current chart records only;

"Filter Magic Number (;)( +:Inc / -:Excl )" 
:: Only counting some special magic number's order(s), for example, "+2828;+1818" will only count the magic number 2828 and 1818 's order(s) profit and loss. If input "-2992" means excluded the magic number 2992 's order(s) records;

"Filter Order Comment (;)( +:Inc / -:Excl )"  
:: Only counting the order included or excluded some wording within order comment fields;

"Show Lots" 
:: Show the column of total "Lots" by records grouping;

"Show Lots Details" 
:: Show the column of each lots information by records grouping; 

"Show Balance Info" 
:: Show the account's balance, equity, profit, deposit and withdraw information;

"Deposit Amount for Calc. Profit Percentage" 
:: Show the profit percentage column of inputted amount as calculated amount;

"Count Live Order
:: If "true", then will included live order(s) to calculate as the record result; 

"Count Live Order (Only)" 
:: If "true", then will included live order(s) ONLY to calculate as the record result; 

"Label Prefix" 
:: If added more than one performance report indicator into chart, you need to input the label prefix, otherwise, will replace exists label objects; 

"Label X Dis" 
:: The X coordinate of report's label;

"Label Y Dis"  
:: The Y coordinate of report's label; 

"Label Row Dis"  
:: The distance between each data row; 

"Label Font Size"  
:: The font size of each label; 



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Utilities
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Tola Moses Hector
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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