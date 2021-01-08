CubeMaster Lite
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.17
- Updated: 24 December 2023
- Activations: 5
CubeMaster Lite - Your Ultimate Trading EA for Unleashing Profits!!!
Our powerful EA that combines indicator signals and advanced money management functions. With this EA, you can implement various strategies such as grid, martingale, and arbitrage. Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner, this versatile EA is suitable for you. It includes protection against high spreads and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.
- Supercharge Your Trading: CubeMaster Lite maximizes your profits and takes your trading to new heights.
- Indicator-based Signals: Harness advanced indicators like Moving Average (MA), RSI, and KDS for highly accurate trade signals.
- Intelligent Money Management: Take control of risk with intelligent lot sizing and dynamic trade volume adjustments.
- Trade Any Time, Any Pair: Enjoy flexibility with compatibility across any timeframe and currency pair.
- Protection and Adaptability: Built-in protection against unfavorable spreads and adaptable trading system.
- Time is Money: Streamlined order placement and closure mechanisms for efficient trading.
- Unlock Your Potential: Gain exclusive access to special strategies and insights.
- Optimize Your Trading Environment: Partner with STP and ECN brokers for optimal conditions.
Unlock the full potential of your trading with CubeMaster Lite. Join our community of satisfied traders and embark on a path of unprecedented success!
Key Features
- Compatible with any TimeFrame and currency pairs.
- Minimum account balance requirement: $50.
- Default parameters optimized for EURUSD M15.
- Strategy involved: Scalping, grid, martingale, and arbitrage.
- Stop Loss feature to protect account equity.
- Smart order placement and closure.
- Automatic calculation of profit and stop loss based on account currency (USD).
- Dynamic Take Profit feature to adjust orders closer to breakeven.
- Utilizes MA, RSI, KDS indicators, and more to filter signals.
- Pass range control for initial order placement.
- Close all orders once a signal is generated.
- Provides profit and loss in both USD and percentage.
- Contact the author for more information.
- Download Details >> CubeMaster.v3.33.Intro.ENG.pdf.zip
Recommendations
- Recommended brokers: STP and ECN brokers with lower spreads and 1:500 leverage.
- Recommended forex VPS for low latency, high quality, and reliable performance. Get 7 days of full power for only $0.99
Parameters
Initial Lots / Money Management Settings:
- Initial Lots: The volume of the first order.
- Increase Lots: The volume of the next order in a grid system.
- Max Lots: The maximum volume of each order.
- Use Auto Lots: Enable money management.
- Auto Lots Percent (%): The first order volume based on account equity.
- Auto Lots Increase Percents (%): Similar to "Increase Lots" but based on equity for calculation.
Order Management Settings:
- Max Order Count: The maximum number of orders per side.
- Next Order Distance (Pips): The minimum distance between orders.
- Next Order Distance Multiple: Calculates the distance based on the previous order's distance.
- Next Order Must Follow Signal: Places new orders only when a suitable signal is present.
- New Bar Execution: Places new orders based on closed bars.
- Control Manual Order: Allows EA to control manual orders (new feature!).
- Allow Dual Trade: Allows both buy and sell orders simultaneously.
- Buy Magic Number (5Digits): The magic number for buy orders.
- Sell Magic Number (5Digits): The magic number for sell orders (must be different from buy magic number).
- Order Comment (20char): The comment for orders (limited to 20 characters).
- Spread Filter: Filters out signals with large spreads.
- Live Order Life Time (In mins): Closes orders after a specified time.
Take Profit / Stop Loss Setting:
- Per Round in Avg Pips (Pips): Uses breakeven price +/- pips as TP or SL for multiple live orders.
- Per Round in Amounts ($): Closes all orders when both buy and sell orders reach a profit/loss amount.
- Per Round in USD (%): Closes all orders based on account equity when both buy and sell orders reach a profit/loss amount.
Indicators Setting (MA / KDS / RSI):
- Apply Signal: Enables or disables the use of each indicator for order placement or closure.
- Open Order Mode: Sets the upper/lower order placement mode.
Trading Time:
- Allow Trading Weekday: Allows new round of order placement on weekdays.
- Allow Trading Time: Sets the start and end time for trading operations.
IMPORTANT: Please note that this is not the full function version. For students of our EA course, please be aware that additional features are available.
DISCLAIMER:
This product is intended for reference and research purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Trading involves risks, so please carefully assess your investment capabilities and risk tolerance. It is highly recommended that you do some backtests first and then starting on a demo account. That way you get a feeling of what to expect during live trading.
If you have any questions regarding the EA or its setup, please contact me in private message.
Have a nice trade ^^
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I ask you a question in the comments section.
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Perfect Mr. Sze Wai.
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