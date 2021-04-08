Happy Tiger

This EA with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic to open order and take profit. It also allow user input his OWN STOPLOSS amount of same magic number orders.

EA has been backtest on more than 5 years quant data manager's tick data with best quality of modeling.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account. It will be better when using low latency forex VPS.

After you BUY 1 expert advisor and write feedback and gave 5 stars a t review and comment. You will get a Second EA for Free.

*** Please contact me to make sure this promote is still active before you paid ***

For any questions, suggestions or problems, join the telegram group to let me know and get more bonus.





Please read all instructions carefully and follow the tips for successful trading.

Please contact me before buying, if you have any questions.