Happy Tiger
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.20
- Updated: 13 July 2021
- Activations: 5
This EA build-in 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on below risk level, pairs and timeframe:
- Medium Risk - EURNZD M1
- Medium Risk - CADCHF M1
- Medium Risk - USDCAD M30
- Medium Risk - GBPJPY H1
Multiple strategies traded together will lead to a bigger profits and high risk!!!
## ALL STRATEGIES TESTED WITH HIGH SPREAD ##
This EA with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic to open order and take profit. It also allow user input his OWN STOPLOSS amount of same magic number orders.
- EA has been backtest on more than 5 years quant data manager's tick data with best quality of modeling.
- Everything is already set up for user. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
- You need to select the strategy you like to use and the spread filter
- Allow you to manual set the trading period, such as not trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. Adjust this trading time to your local computer time.
A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.
It will be better when using low latency forex VPS.
Parameters:
- Trading Strategy :: build-in trading strategy with tested and profitable strategy. ( !!! Remember to load the correct chart and timeframe!!! )
- Max Live Symbols :: Max counts of live pairs, if reach, ea will not place new order.
- Max Allow Trading Amount :: EA will base this amount as account balance to calculate the new order lots size. ( go to comment #9 for more details )
- Stop Loss Amount :: When the floating amount reached, EA will close all related live orders.
- Magic Number :: Magic number of this EA placed order.
- Order Comment :: Order comment of this EA placed order. If the magic number inputted, the order commend will be "<Comment>.<MagicNumber>", for example "HappyDragon.21383".
- Spread Filter :: When the spread bigger than this value, ea will not open new order.
- Trading WeekDays :: Input "12345" means allow this EA to trading on everyday
- Trading Start Time :: Start time for trading ( Local computer or VPS time )
- Trading End Time :: End time for trading ( Local computer or VPS time )
After you BUY 1 expert advisor and write feedback and gave 5 stars at review and comment. You will get a Second EA for Free.
*** Please contact me to make sure this promote is still active before you paid ***
For any questions, suggestions or problems, join the telegram group to let me know and get more bonus.
Please read all instructions carefully and follow the tips for successful trading.
Please contact me before buying, if you have any questions.
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