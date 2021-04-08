Happy Tiger

This EA build-in strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on below risk level, pairs and timeframe:

  1. Medium Risk - EURNZD M1
  2. Medium Risk - CADCHF M1 
  3. Medium Risk - USDCAD M30
  4. Medium Risk - GBPJPY H1

Multiple strategies traded together will lead to a bigger profits and high risk!!!



## ALL STRATEGIES TESTED WITH HIGH SPREAD ## 

This EA with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic to open order and take profit. It also allow user input his OWN STOPLOSS amount of same magic number orders.

  1. EA has been backtest on more than 5 years quant data manager's tick data with best quality of modeling.
  2. Everything is already set up for user. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
  3. You need to select the strategy you like to use and the spread filter
  4. Allow you to manual set the trading period, such as not trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. Adjust this trading time to your local computer time. 

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

It will be better when using low latency forex VPS. 


Parameters:

  • Trading Strategy :: build-in trading strategy with tested and profitable strategy. ( !!! Remember to load the correct chart and timeframe!!! )
  • Max Live Symbols :: Max counts of live pairs, if reach, ea will not place new order.
  • Max Allow Trading Amount :: EA will base this amount as account balance to calculate the new order lots size. ( go to comment #9 for more details )
  • Stop Loss Amount :: When the floating amount reached, EA will close all related live orders.
  • Magic Number :: Magic number of this EA placed order.
  • Order Comment :: Order comment of this EA placed order. If the magic number inputted, the order commend will be "<Comment>.<MagicNumber>", for example "HappyDragon.21383".
  • Spread Filter :: When the spread bigger than this value, ea will not open new order.
  • Trading WeekDays :: Input "12345" means allow this EA to trading on everyday
  • Trading Start Time :: Start time for trading ( Local computer or VPS time )
  • Trading End Time :: End time for trading ( Local computer or VPS time )


After you BUY 1 expert advisor and write feedback and gave 5 stars at review and comment. You will get a Second EA for Free. 


*** Please contact me to make sure this promote is still active before you paid ***


For any questions, suggestions or problems, join the telegram group to let me know and get more bonus.


Please read all instructions carefully and follow the tips for successful trading.

Please contact me before buying, if you have any questions.




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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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HF SuperZig
Wong Sze Wai
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Indicators
This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
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For some trader's charts analysis use, specially for  multi timeframe trading strategies . When you need to check something of the time within different timeframe at the same symbol chart, even different symbol charts, this indicator will show the crosshair at sync moving. You just need to load this indicator into some charts, then the crosshair will shown automatic. 
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HF MultiCandles
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This indicator can help easy to display other timeframe within same chart. Parameter TimeFrames Setting :: [ TimeFrames   ] ; :: [ Bull Candle Color ] ; :: [ Bear Candle Color ] ; :: [ Show Previous Bars ] ; Shift Bar   Setting :: [ Shift Bar Move ] ; :: [  Shift Bar Gap  ] ; :: [ Shift -1 TimeFrame ] ; :: [ Shift -2 TimeFrame ] ; :: [ Shift -3 TimeFrame ] ; :: [ Shift -4 TimeFrame ] ; :: [ Shift Bar Bull Candle Color ] ; :: [ Shift Bar Bear Candle Color ] ; :: [ Shift Bar Body Size ] ; :: [ Sh
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HF PriceGrid
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This indicator help you to easily calculate the price moving. You can change the gird size withing the input parameter for your trading style, such as hedge, swing trader, ect. It can let you easy to find your takeprofit and stoploss target price in chart. For more about my tools and EA, you can join my channel below, thank you. Telegram channel:   t.me/HenryEAChannel
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HF PerformanceReport
Wong Sze Wai
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This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance. FREE Version, included: - " Display Language "  -  " Report Grouping "   -  " Count Live Order "  -  " Label Row Dis "     -  " Label Font Size "     Performance Report Pro : : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58287   Input Parameter: " Display Language "   :: [  English / Chinese  ] Display language; " Report Title "   :: Show the report title as you want; " Report Grouping "   :: 
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HF HistoryExporter
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
History Exporter can help to export your orders history from MT4 account. After that you can use another data analysis tools to get what you want.  File format is .csv file, the content such as below OrderID,Symbol,Type,Lots,OpenTime,OpenPrice,StopLoss,TakeProfit,CloseTime,ClosePrice,Commission,Swap,MagicNo,Comment,ProfitUSD,ProfitPips,NetProfit,Duration,(Days),(HH:MM:SS), 21520206,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 08:06:15,1.06304,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRab
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HF ShowBreakEevenLine
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This indicator can help easy to management your order on screen. FREE   Version, included: - " Show Breakeven Price "  Show Breakeven Line Pro : :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58289   Input Parameter: " Label Prefix " :: [    ] Description; " Position-X-Dis " ::  [    ] Description; " Position-Y-Dis " ::  [    ] Description; " Show Market Price " :: [   ]    Description   ; " Price Up Color " ::  [    ] Description; " Price Down Color " :: [   ]    Description   ; " Position-Y-D
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HF OrderMarker
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
What is this?  This script not only can help you to place all type of orders, included market order " BUY " / " SELL " and pending order " BUYSTOP " / " BUYLIMIT " / " SELLSTOP " / " SELLLIMIT ", but also, it allow you to place order lots by money management concept. How to use this script? 1. Open the chart you want to trade; 2. Drag and drop the script to that chart; 3. Input the parameter what you want to do; 4. Double check the order information, then click "Yes" to confirm to place order;
HF PerformanceReport Pro
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance. Key Features of the "Performance Report" Indicator Multi-language support: Choose between English and Chinese as the display language, catering to traders from different regions. Flexible report configuration: Customize the report title and group data based on trading symbols, time periods (daily , weekly , monthly ), meeting individual preferences. Date range selection: Specify the st
CubeMaster Lite
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5 (2)
Experts
CubeMaster Lite - Your Ultimate Trading EA for Unleashing Profits!!! Our powerful EA that combines indicator signals and advanced money management functions. With this EA, you can implement various strategies such as grid , martingale , and arbitrage . Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner , this versatile EA is suitable for you . It includes protection against high spreads and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. Supercharge Your Trading : CubeMaster Lite maximi
Happy Dragon
Wong Sze Wai
5 (4)
Experts
Unleash the Power of " Happy Dragon " EA and Ignite Your Profits! - Buy NOW!! Get ready for an explosive trading experience with the game-changing " Happy Dragon " EA. This cutting-edge tool combines 4 highly profitable strategies that have been meticulously crafted to skyrocket your returns : Low Risk: NZDJPY M1 Medium Risk: GBPAUD M30 Medium Risk: GBPNZD M1 High Risk: EURAUD H1 Brace yourself for unprecedented profits and witness a smoother equity curve as the " Happy Dragon " EA unleashes i
HF TraderMaster
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This TraderMaster EA is super helpful for professional trader.  Input Parameter Section: 1) Allow trader to set different line style, such as color, width; 2) Apply our chart style, if set false, it will not change the chart style; 3) Select different panel mode 3.a) Simple Mode, for trader immediately place a market order, pending order, delete and close orders; 3.b) Draw Line Mode, for price action traders who want to trade for trend and reverse in his trading plan; 3.c) Advanced Mode, includ
HF HistoryDisplay
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This indicator will display current logined mt4 account's orders information of current symbol chart. It also allow import some formated data: 1) MQL5 Signals History CSV file (*.csv) 2) MT4 Account History Statement file (*.htm -> *.txt) *[Next Version] Allow Import data form 'HF HistoryExporter (*.csv)' Sample Data of MQL5 Signals History File Time;Type;Volume;Symbol;Price;S/L;T/P;Time;Price;Commission;Swap;Profit;Comment 2023.12.20 23:00:02;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08994;1.06024;1.09464;202
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
HF TradeCopier MT5
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
Supercharge Your Trading with HF TradeCopier !   Are you tired of manual trade execution and missed opportunities? Take your trading efficiency to new heights with the   HF TradeCopier !  This cutting-edge solution empowers traders like you to effortlessly copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 accounts, saving you time and maximizing your profit potential . With   lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds , you can seize market opportunities instantly and s
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 11:25 
 

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Chi On Patrick Tse
143
Chi On Patrick Tse 2021.04.24 09:59 
 

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chrischow1244
56
chrischow1244 2021.04.09 14:51 
 

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