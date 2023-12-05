HF TradeCopier MT5

Supercharge Your Trading with HF TradeCopier! 

Are you tired of manual trade execution and missed opportunities? Take your trading efficiency to new heights with the HF TradeCopier

This cutting-edge solution empowers traders like you to effortlessly copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 accounts, saving you time and maximizing your profit potential. With lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds, you can seize market opportunities instantly and stay ahead of the competition.


Download Now to supercharge your trading:


Key Features that make HF TradeCopier stand out:

  • Bidirectional copying: Transmit and receive trades between multiple accounts with ease.
  • Cross-broker compatibility: Copy trades between real and demo accounts, regardless of brokers.
  • Flexible lot size options: Set the same lot size, fixed lot, multiplier, or multiplier lot size.
  • Execution speed modes: Choose from Normal, Fast, or the mind-blowing Extreme mode for lightning-fast copying.
  • SL and TP copying options: Choose to copy Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels or set your own.
  • Reverse copying: Option to apply reversal or original TP/SL levels.
  • Magic Number and Order Comment filtering: Copy trades based on specific criteria.
  • Robust and user-friendly: Maintain settings even if the connection is lost or terminals are restarted.


How It Works:

  1. Install the HF TradeCopier in your primary trading terminal.
  2. Set the role as "Sender" and let the copier do the rest.
  3. Install the HF TradeCopier in your secondary trading terminal(s).
  4. Set the role as "Receiver" and customize your copy parameters.
  5. Sit back and watch as HF TradeCopier automatically recognizes and copies all transactions for the selected currency pairs.

Worried about compatibility? Don't be! HF TradeCopier works seamlessly on both "Windows PC" and "Windows VPS" ensuring smooth performance and hassle-free installation.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to revolutionize your trading experience. Boost your efficiency, minimize manual errors, and unlock your trading potential with HF TradeCopier!

Download Now to supercharge your trading:


Your satisfaction is our priority. If you have any questions or need support, contact us. We value your feedback and strive to provide the best trading solutions.

Take control of your trades like never before with HF TradeCopier


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BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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HF SuperZig
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Indicators
This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
HF Crosshair
Wong Sze Wai
4.6 (5)
Indicators
For some trader's charts analysis use, specially for  multi timeframe trading strategies . When you need to check something of the time within different timeframe at the same symbol chart, even different symbol charts, this indicator will show the crosshair at sync moving. You just need to load this indicator into some charts, then the crosshair will shown automatic. 
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HF MultiCandles
Wong Sze Wai
Indicators
This indicator can help easy to display other timeframe within same chart. Parameter TimeFrames Setting :: [ TimeFrames   ] ; :: [ Bull Candle Color ] ; :: [ Bear Candle Color ] ; :: [ Show Previous Bars ] ; Shift Bar   Setting :: [ Shift Bar Move ] ; :: [  Shift Bar Gap  ] ; :: [ Shift -1 TimeFrame ] ; :: [ Shift -2 TimeFrame ] ; :: [ Shift -3 TimeFrame ] ; :: [ Shift -4 TimeFrame ] ; :: [ Shift Bar Bull Candle Color ] ; :: [ Shift Bar Bear Candle Color ] ; :: [ Shift Bar Body Size ] ; :: [ Sh
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HF ShowBreakEevenLine
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This indicator can help easy to management your order on screen. FREE   Version, included: - " Show Breakeven Price "  Show Breakeven Line Pro : :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58289   Input Parameter: " Label Prefix " :: [    ] Description; " Position-X-Dis " ::  [    ] Description; " Position-Y-Dis " ::  [    ] Description; " Show Market Price " :: [   ]    Description   ; " Price Up Color " ::  [    ] Description; " Price Down Color " :: [   ]    Description   ; " Position-Y-D
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HF PerformanceReport
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance. FREE Version, included: - " Display Language "  -  " Report Grouping "   -  " Count Live Order "  -  " Label Row Dis "     -  " Label Font Size "     Performance Report Pro : : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58287   Input Parameter: " Display Language "   :: [  English / Chinese  ] Display language; " Report Title "   :: Show the report title as you want; " Report Grouping "   :: 
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HF PriceGrid
Wong Sze Wai
5 (1)
Utilities
This indicator help you to easily calculate the price moving. You can change the gird size withing the input parameter for your trading style, such as hedge, swing trader, ect. It can let you easy to find your takeprofit and stoploss target price in chart. For more about my tools and EA, you can join my channel below, thank you. Telegram channel:   t.me/HenryEAChannel
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HF HistoryExporter
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
History Exporter can help to export your orders history from MT4 account. After that you can use another data analysis tools to get what you want.  File format is .csv file, the content such as below OrderID,Symbol,Type,Lots,OpenTime,OpenPrice,StopLoss,TakeProfit,CloseTime,ClosePrice,Commission,Swap,MagicNo,Comment,ProfitUSD,ProfitPips,NetProfit,Duration,(Days),(HH:MM:SS), 21520206,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 08:06:15,1.06304,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRab
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HF OrderMarker
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
What is this?  This script not only can help you to place all type of orders, included market order " BUY " / " SELL " and pending order " BUYSTOP " / " BUYLIMIT " / " SELLSTOP " / " SELLLIMIT ", but also, it allow you to place order lots by money management concept. How to use this script? 1. Open the chart you want to trade; 2. Drag and drop the script to that chart; 3. Input the parameter what you want to do; 4. Double check the order information, then click "Yes" to confirm to place order;
HF PerformanceReport Pro
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance. Key Features of the "Performance Report" Indicator Multi-language support: Choose between English and Chinese as the display language, catering to traders from different regions. Flexible report configuration: Customize the report title and group data based on trading symbols, time periods (daily , weekly , monthly ), meeting individual preferences. Date range selection: Specify the st
CubeMaster Lite
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
Experts
CubeMaster Lite - Your Ultimate Trading EA for Unleashing Profits!!! Our powerful EA that combines indicator signals and advanced money management functions. With this EA, you can implement various strategies such as grid , martingale , and arbitrage . Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner , this versatile EA is suitable for you . It includes protection against high spreads and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. Supercharge Your Trading : CubeMaster Lite maximi
Happy Dragon
Wong Sze Wai
5 (4)
Experts
Unleash the Power of " Happy Dragon " EA and Ignite Your Profits! - Buy NOW!! Get ready for an explosive trading experience with the game-changing " Happy Dragon " EA. This cutting-edge tool combines 4 highly profitable strategies that have been meticulously crafted to skyrocket your returns : Low Risk: NZDJPY M1 Medium Risk: GBPAUD M30 Medium Risk: GBPNZD M1 High Risk: EURAUD H1 Brace yourself for unprecedented profits and witness a smoother equity curve as the " Happy Dragon " EA unleashes i
HF TraderMaster
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This TraderMaster EA is super helpful for professional trader.  Input Parameter Section: 1) Allow trader to set different line style, such as color, width; 2) Apply our chart style, if set false, it will not change the chart style; 3) Select different panel mode 3.a) Simple Mode, for trader immediately place a market order, pending order, delete and close orders; 3.b) Draw Line Mode, for price action traders who want to trade for trend and reverse in his trading plan; 3.c) Advanced Mode, includ
Happy Tiger
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
This EA build -in  3  strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on below risk level, pairs and timeframe: Medium Risk - EURNZD M1 Medium Risk - CADCHF M1  Medium Risk - USDCAD M30 Medium Risk - GBPJPY H1 Multiple strategies traded together will lead to a bigger profits and high risk!!! ## ALL STRATEGIES TESTED WITH HIGH SPREAD ##  This EA with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic to open order and take profit. It also allow user input his OWN STOPLOSS amount of sa
HF HistoryDisplay
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This indicator will display current logined mt4 account's orders information of current symbol chart. It also allow import some formated data: 1) MQL5 Signals History CSV file (*.csv) 2) MT4 Account History Statement file (*.htm -> *.txt) *[Next Version] Allow Import data form 'HF HistoryExporter (*.csv)' Sample Data of MQL5 Signals History File Time;Type;Volume;Symbol;Price;S/L;T/P;Time;Price;Commission;Swap;Profit;Comment 2023.12.20 23:00:02;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08994;1.06024;1.09464;202
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
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