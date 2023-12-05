HF TradeCopier MT5

Supercharge Your Trading with HF TradeCopier !



Are you tired of manual trade execution and missed opportunities? Take your trading efficiency to new heights with the HF TradeCopier!

This cutting-edge solution empowers traders like you to effortlessly copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 accounts, saving you time and maximizing your profit potential. With lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds, you can seize market opportunities instantly and stay ahead of the competition.





Download Now to supercharge your trading: MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109464

: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109464 MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109465





Key Features that make HF TradeCopier stand out:



Bidirectional copying : Transmit and receive trades between multiple accounts with ease.

: Transmit and receive trades between with ease. Cross-broker compatibility : Copy trades between real and demo accounts , regardless of brokers.

: Copy trades between , regardless of brokers. Flexible lot size options : Set the same lot size , fixed lot , multiplier , or multiplier lot size .

: Set the , , , or . Execution speed modes : Choose from Normal , Fast , or the mind-blowing Extreme mode for lightning-fast copying.

: Choose from , , or the mind-blowing mode for lightning-fast copying. SL and TP copying options : Choose to copy Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels or set your own.

: Choose to copy and levels or set your own. Reverse copying : Option to apply reversal or original TP/SL levels.

: Option to apply or TP/SL levels. Magic Number and Order Comment filtering : Copy trades based on specific criteria.

: Copy trades based on specific criteria. Robust and user-friendly: Maintain settings even if the connection is lost or terminals are restarted.





How It Works:



Install the HF TradeCopier in your primary trading terminal. Set the role as "Sender" and let the copier do the rest. Install the HF TradeCopier in your secondary trading terminal(s). Set the role as "Receiver" and customize your copy parameters. Sit back and watch as HF TradeCopier automatically recognizes and copies all transactions for the selected currency pairs.





Worried about compatibility? Don't be! HF TradeCopier works seamlessly on both "Windows PC" and "Windows VPS" ensuring smooth performance and hassle-free installation.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to revolutionize your trading experience. Boost your efficiency, minimize manual errors, and unlock your trading potential with HF TradeCopier!

Download Now to supercharge your trading:

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109464

: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109464 MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109465





Your satisfaction is our priority. If you have any questions or need support, contact us. We value your feedback and strive to provide the best trading solutions.

Take control of your trades like never before with HF TradeCopier!



