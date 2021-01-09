Happy Dragon

5
Unleash the Power of "Happy Dragon" EA and Ignite Your Profits! - Buy NOW!!
Get ready for an explosive trading experience with the game-changing "Happy Dragon" EA. This cutting-edge tool combines 4 highly profitable strategies that have been meticulously crafted to skyrocket your returns:
  • Low Risk: NZDJPY M1
  • Medium Risk: GBPAUD M30
  • Medium Risk: GBPNZD M1
  • High Risk: EURAUD H1


Brace yourself for unprecedented profits and witness a smoother equity curve as the "Happy Dragon" EA unleashes its full potential.


Optimized for High Spread - Dominate Any Market Condition!

The "Happy Dragon" EA is designed to conquer even the most challenging market conditions. With its user-friendly interface and minimal parameters, it takes the guesswork out of trading. Each trade is executed with laser precision based on intelligent algorithms, ensuring optimal entry and exit points. Take control by setting a custom stop loss for orders with the same magic number.

Backed by rigorous testing using over 5 years of high-quality tick data, the "Happy Dragon" EA delivers consistent and reliable results. Our team of experts has fine-tuned every setting to perfection, eliminating the need for manual parameter adjustments. Simply choose your preferred strategy and set the spread filter to enjoy stress-free trading.

Customize your trading experience with the "Happy Dragon" EA. Define the optimal trading period that suits your schedule and exclude specific weekdays or align with your local computer or VPS time. It's time to seize control and unleash the full potential of your trading journey.

Maximize your profits by partnering with a broker offering tight spreads and minimal slippage. With the "Happy Dragon" EA, you don't need a large account to start making significant gains.


Key Parameters

  • Trading Strategy: The "Happy Dragon" EA harnesses proven and highly profitable strategies. (Remember to load the correct chart and timeframe!)
  • Max Live Symbols: Control the number of active pairs to ensure disciplined trading.
  • Max Allow Trading Amount: Adjust the lot size based on your account balance. (For more details, refer to comment #9 )
  • Stop Loss Amount: Set the threshold for closing related live orders.
  • Magic Number: Assign a unique identifier for orders placed by the "Happy Dragon" EA.
  • Order Comment: Personalize order comments with the magic number. (e.g., "HappyDragon.21383")
  • Spread Filter: Prevent new orders when the spread exceeds your defined value.
  • Trading Weekdays: Select the days for EA trading (e.g., "12345" for weekdays).
  • Trading Start Time: Specify the start time for trading (Local computer or VPS time).
  • Trading End Time: Specify the end time for trading (Local computer or VPS time).


Recommendations

  • Recommended brokers: STP and ECN brokers with lower spreads and 1:500 leverage.
  • Recommended forex VPS for low latency, high quality, and reliable performance.
Read the instructions thoroughly and follow our expert tips to unlock the full potential of the "Happy Dragon" EA.

Contact us now and embark on a captivating journey of profit generation with the "Happy Dragon" EA!

DISCLAIMER:

This product is intended for reference and research purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Trading involves risks, so please carefully assess your investment capabilities and risk tolerance. It is highly recommended that you do some backtests first and then starting on a demo account. That way you get a feeling of what to expect during live trading.

If you have any questions regarding the EA or its setup, please contact me in private message.


Have a nice trade ^^




Reviews 13
Chien Hui Ko
125
Chien Hui Ko 2021.05.12 15:27 
 

不是天天有行情 值得等待

CaineChui
54
CaineChui 2021.04.22 06:03 
 

Hi! I just brought the EA. it is really useful

Wun Ki Chan
124
Wun Ki Chan 2021.02.21 08:16 
 

Powerful!

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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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Steven_123
21
Steven_123 2021.06.09 11:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chien Hui Ko
125
Chien Hui Ko 2021.05.12 15:27 
 

不是天天有行情 值得等待

Wong Sze Wai
3346
Reply from developer Wong Sze Wai 2021.05.12 16:02
是的. 如果戶口有足夠資金, 可以同時開4個圖表, 單量和利潤都會相對的豐厚. 當然, 也要做好風控.
CaineChui
54
CaineChui 2021.04.22 06:03 
 

Hi! I just brought the EA. it is really useful

Chi On Patrick Tse
143
Chi On Patrick Tse 2021.03.20 04:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wun Ki Chan
124
Wun Ki Chan 2021.02.21 08:16 
 

Powerful!

Angus LAM
53
Angus LAM 2021.02.13 15:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zimon Szeto
603
Zimon Szeto 2021.02.10 04:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

SimonWongDemo
19
SimonWongDemo 2021.02.08 16:14 
 

Very Useful! Excellent EA.

jerry28p
40
jerry28p 2021.02.08 05:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francis Chiu
171
Francis Chiu 2021.02.03 18:39 
 

It is easy to handle. Thanks.

01wlau
19
01wlau 2021.01.25 00:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2021.01.23 06:28 
 

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rayEA
21
rayEA 2021.01.22 10:34 
 

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