Happy Dragon
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.16
- Updated: 13 July 2021
- Activations: 5
- Low Risk: NZDJPY M1
- Medium Risk: GBPAUD M30
- Medium Risk: GBPNZD M1
- High Risk: EURAUD H1
Brace yourself for unprecedented profits and witness a smoother equity curve as the "Happy Dragon" EA unleashes its full potential.
Optimized for High Spread - Dominate Any Market Condition!
The "Happy Dragon" EA is designed to conquer even the most challenging market conditions. With its user-friendly interface and minimal parameters, it takes the guesswork out of trading. Each trade is executed with laser precision based on intelligent algorithms, ensuring optimal entry and exit points. Take control by setting a custom stop loss for orders with the same magic number.
Maximize your profits by partnering with a broker offering tight spreads and minimal slippage. With the "Happy Dragon" EA, you don't need a large account to start making significant gains.
Key Parameters
- Trading Strategy: The "Happy Dragon" EA harnesses proven and highly profitable strategies. (Remember to load the correct chart and timeframe!)
- Max Live Symbols: Control the number of active pairs to ensure disciplined trading.
- Max Allow Trading Amount: Adjust the lot size based on your account balance. (For more details, refer to comment #9 )
- Stop Loss Amount: Set the threshold for closing related live orders.
- Magic Number: Assign a unique identifier for orders placed by the "Happy Dragon" EA.
- Order Comment: Personalize order comments with the magic number. (e.g., "HappyDragon.21383")
- Spread Filter: Prevent new orders when the spread exceeds your defined value.
- Trading Weekdays: Select the days for EA trading (e.g., "12345" for weekdays).
- Trading Start Time: Specify the start time for trading (Local computer or VPS time).
- Trading End Time: Specify the end time for trading (Local computer or VPS time).
Recommendations
- Recommended brokers: STP and ECN brokers with lower spreads and 1:500 leverage.
- Recommended forex VPS for low latency, high quality, and reliable performance.
Contact us now and embark on a captivating journey of profit generation with the "Happy Dragon" EA!
DISCLAIMER:
This product is intended for reference and research purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Trading involves risks, so please carefully assess your investment capabilities and risk tolerance. It is highly recommended that you do some backtests first and then starting on a demo account. That way you get a feeling of what to expect during live trading.
If you have any questions regarding the EA or its setup, please contact me in private message.
Have a nice trade ^^
不是天天有行情 值得等待