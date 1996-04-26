Star Forecast
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
Star forecast is an analytical toolkit used to help currency traders with foreign exchange trading analysis through technical charts and indicators. Forex forecasting which help analysts and traders to determine appropriate and profitable entry and exit points for their forex trades.
*Non-Repainting
*For Desktop MT4 Only
*Great For Intraday
*Great For Swing Trading
*Star Appears at The "Close Of The Candle"
*Attach On H1 Timeframe for see Daily Trend
*Works On Any Mt4 Pair
*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders