MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader
- Experts
-
- Version: 8.8
- Activations: 5
MelBar™ RealScalper™ FinTech RoboTrader Version 8.8. MT4
Real-Time Open Candle AutoTrading FinTech RoboTrader with inbuilt Buy/Sell Signal Alerts.
Verified by MyFxBook.
ONLY ONE (1) TRADER ACCOUNT USER LICENSE PER RENTAL.
Try it on your demo account first & settings optimization. Works on multiple charts.
Niche FinTech Democratization Tool & Human Right to Accumulation of Wealth software. A People's Right to Wealth software.
RoboTrader & EA trades only with the price of an open candle.
If you do not wish to trade with an increasing lotsize when you lose a trade, set:"IncreaseFactor=0"
Inputs
- Exit=Enable Exit strategy (values:true/false).
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-5).
- IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
- TrailingStop-set a value from 30 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).
- MagicNumber - Magic number (value : 8787).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).
- FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
- SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
- Mom_Sell-Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-5).
- Mom_Buy-Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-5).
- UseEquityStop - (values: true).
- TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-5).
- Max_Trades(1-9).
Recommended Securities/Forex/Commodities/Stock Broker :
Skilling :
https://skilling.com/?utm_source=0a53cf06-d8ed-42b7-9ca9-86707361fb7d&utm_medium=ib
FXTM :
https://www.forextime.com/?form=JhrX
ONLY use MT4 brokers with no or very low commissions and ultra-tight spreads. ECN brokers with no or very low commissions and ultra-tight spreads.
Product Licensees who deposit/invest the minimum of US$10,000.00 and trade a minimum of 5 LOTS PER MONTH with the Recommended Securities Brokers, using the links provided, will receive personalized and niche signals settings from The Software Suite's professionally certified Capital Markets & Securities Analyst and Investment Manager, Hakimi Abdul Jabar (A.J. Hakimi) by email, Telegram, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Webinars and Video Meetings, Google Hangouts, Skype, dedicated fax etc.
MelBar™ RealScalper™ FinTech RoboTrader Version 8.8. MT4 has been created and developed by The Software Suite which is owned by Hakimi Abdul Jabar (A.J. Hakimi) - a Professionally Certified World-Class Capital Markets and Securities Analyst and Investment Manager. Founder-Owner, Global Legal Advisor, Chief Software Developer, Consultant & Investment Manager of THE SOFTWARE SUITE. Practising lawyer till 31 December 2019. Former legal officer (prosecution & litigation) EPF Malaysia, one of the World's largest retirement funds, Former sales manager Citigroup Sales and Outsourcing Services, subsidiary of one of the World's largest financial and banking groups. Fund and Money Management, niche FinTech software development and advisory and consultancy, international business, trade, investments advisory and consultancy, securities trading consultancy etc.
MelBar™ RealScalper™ FinTech RoboTrader Version 8.8. MT4 has a Magic Number of #8787.
For other products and services, go to : http://thesoftwaresuite.com
Support Our Noble Efforts through Crypto-Funding :
Ethereum : 0x2CCf0603345c02e9b7EAFA78F423B138cf70D24c
Developed by : Hakimi Abdul Jabar & The Software Suite
the.software.suite@protonmail.com
Created with: MelBar Expert Advisor FinTech MetaStudio
Copyright © 2022, The Software Suite & A.J. Hakimi LLB(Hons)(Wolverhampton), CLP(Hons), CMSA [CFI Vancouver]
Registered Business Trading & Postal & Correspondence Address :
THE SOFTWARE SUITE™
Unit 34351, PO Box 6945,
London, W1A 6US
Britain