MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader

Niche FinTech Democratization Tool & Human Right to Accumulation of Wealth software. A People's Right to Wealth software.

Try it on your demo account first & settings optimization. Works on multiple charts.

ONLY ONE (1) TRADER ACCOUNT USER LICENSE PER RENTAL.









If you unexpectedly lose a trade due to your miscalculation, you should Include the "IncreaseFactor" function which ensures that the next trading lotsize will be increased.

Specifically designed FinTech RoboTrader Expert Advisor is a scalper & works on all timeframes with major forex pairs and NASDAQ stocks.





RoboTrader & EA trades only with the price of an open candle.

If you do not wish to trade with an increasing lotsize when you lose a trade, set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

Inputs

Exit=Enable Exit strategy (values:true/false).





Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-5).

- Lots size (values: 0.01-5).



IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).

-how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade



TrailingStop -set a value from 30 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.

-set a value from 30 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.



Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).

- Stop Loss (values: 10-100).



MagicNumber - Magic number (value : 8787).

- Magic number (value : 8787).



TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).

- Take Profit (values: 10-100).



FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).

- Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).



SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).

- Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).



Mom_Sell -Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-5).

-Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-5).



Mom_Buy -Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-5).

-Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-5).



UseEquityStop - (values: true).





TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-5).





Max_Trades(1-9).

