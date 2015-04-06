Fibo Sequence

Fibo Sequence EA


The EA Strategy:

This EA strategy is based on Fibonacci Sequence number Calculations to produce it's own signals and trade automatically. It was built for those traders who loves and trust Fibonacci Levels. In finance, Fibonacci level is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. They are named after their use of the Fibonacci sequence. 

Fibonacci is based on the idea that markets will retrace a predictable portion of a move, after which they will continue to move in the original direction. It uses the standard sequence levels: 34 or 55 or 89.


Parameters

MMType: 1;

SequenceNumber: 340;

MaxTrades: 17;

PipStep: 100.0;

LotExponent: 1.0;

TotalEquityRisk: 1.0;

Slippage: 3.0;

LotsDigits: 2.0;

AutoLot: true;

Lots: 0.01;

Risk: 1;

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5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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