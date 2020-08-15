MHV Grid

MHV Grid EA


The MHV Grid EA uses the RSI indicator to enter the trade. To enter BUY, the RSI must cross the bottom up the value specified in the EA parameters (for the sales, on the contrary, cross from top to bottom).

In case of a successful entry, the transaction closes either according to Trailing Stop is used.


If the market goes in opposite direction, the order grid opens at a specified distance from the average price of the grid. Also, newly opened orders can be filtered using Bollinger Bands indicators (for example, Sell opens only if the price has weakened market volume at the top). 

The EA separately follows the differently directed warrants. The EA works with explicit control over the opening of the candles, so when optimizing, you can use the mode at price open.


Requirements

  • The default parameters are optimized for the conservative variant of trading with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.
  • The minimum recommended deposit is $ 500 with the initial lot 0.01 when using one currency pair ($2500 when using 7 pairs).
  • Support for 5-digit quotes.


If you low capital and want to reduce the risk to the maximum you can run ea on the H4 timeframe.

MHV Grid EA can run at USD100 capital.

Dont trust low drawdown at tester because if you use high capital you can see low drawdown. If you test use low capital like USD100, you can see high drawdown.


Parameters

MMType: 1;

MaxTrades: 55;

PipStep: 200.0;

LotExponent: 1.0;

TotalEquityRisk: 1.0;

Slippage: 3.0;

LotsDigits: 2.0;

AutoLot: false;

Lots: 0.01;

Risk: 1;








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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Engulfing Dashboard
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Engulfing Dashboard is a forex system that can help you generate forex profits easily without having to work hard to learn forex knowledge because this Dashboard is complete with all the facilities and functions that are sophisticated and effective. This system is made based on Supply and Demand techniques to measure Market Direction (trend) more accurately than using indicators such as Moving Average, MACD, trendline and so on. It is made using a certain formula so that the accuracy of the mar
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Mhd Amran Bin Lop
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Experts
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Pure Engulfing EA
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Experts
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Indicators
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