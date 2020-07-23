Winner Overbought Oversold







Winner Overbought Oversold indicators are best suited for overbought/oversold analysis. Basically, there are two types of momentum oscillators: bound and unbound. Bound oscillators, such as this, fluctuate within a specific range.

The most popular indicators used to identify overbought and oversold conditions are the relative strength index (RSI) and the stochastic oscillator. But you need a second conformation for entry and exit position from forex market.

This indicators is suitable for scalping, intrday and swing trader.





OVERBOUGHT VS OVERSOLD TALKING POINTS:

Overbought means an extended price move to the upside; oversold to the downside

When price reaches these extreme levels, a reversal is possible



