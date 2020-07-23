Winner Overbought Oversold

Winner Overbought Oversold


Winner Overbought Oversold indicators are best suited for overbought/oversold analysis. Basically, there are two types of momentum oscillators: bound and unbound. Bound oscillators, such as this, fluctuate within a specific range.

The most popular indicators used to identify overbought and oversold conditions are the relative strength index (RSI) and the stochastic oscillator. But you need a second conformation for entry and exit position from forex market.

This indicators is suitable for scalping, intrday and swing trader.


OVERBOUGHT VS OVERSOLD TALKING POINTS:

Overbought means an extended price move to the upside; oversold to the downside

When price reaches these extreme levels, a reversal is possible


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TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Engulfing Dashboard
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Utilities
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Experts
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Experts
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Utilities
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Experts
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Pure Engulfing EA
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Experts
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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