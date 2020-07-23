Winner Overbought Oversold
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Winner Overbought Oversold
Winner Overbought Oversold indicators are best suited for overbought/oversold analysis. Basically, there are two types of momentum oscillators: bound and unbound. Bound oscillators, such as this, fluctuate within a specific range.
The most popular indicators used to identify overbought and oversold conditions are the relative strength index (RSI) and the stochastic oscillator. But you need a second conformation for entry and exit position from forex market.
This indicators is suitable for scalping, intrday and swing trader.
OVERBOUGHT VS OVERSOLD TALKING POINTS:
Overbought means an extended price move to the upside; oversold to the downside
When price reaches these extreme levels, a reversal is possible