Strength Graph

5

This indicator is a tool to measure the relative strength of different currency pairs. It present major currencies strength value base on their relative strength/weakness in custom period of time.


Indicator parameters

  • Strength Period - Change the strength period in the settings affects the number of bars used for calculation. The higher the period value, the smoother the indicator lines and the result will represent longer term strength of each currencies, rather than recent strength.
  • Display Options - Select the display options which affect how the data is visually displayed. (show strength/weakness/kebab).
    1. In mode "show strength", the stronger one currency gets, the higher its value. The weakest currency will be of value 0.
    2. In mode "show weakness", the weaker one currency gets, the lower its value. The strongest currency will be of value 0.
    3. In mode "show kebab", the stronger one currency gets, the higher its value. The average strength value will be 50.

It is useful when you are trying to trade not only major pairs but different cross pairs.

If this indicator is not working properly, it is likely that you have to switch between different timeframes and wait for it to refresh.

The indicator window displaying data value range can be customized it in the settings. You can change indicator line colors and styles for visual preference. To disable currency line, select "none" for its color.

Reviews 1
topline8000
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topline8000 2022.05.04 02:17 
 

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Zi Feng Ding
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This indicator is a tool to measure the relative strength of different currency pairs. It used a user selected base currency as a comparing standard, and evaluate all other major currencies base on their relative strength/weakness. the stronger one currency compare to the base currency, the higher its value. Base currency has a fix strength value of 50. Indicator parameters Strength Period - Change the strength period in the settings affects the number of bars used for calculation. The higher t
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topline8000 2022.05.04 02:17 
 

for verification of winning rate

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