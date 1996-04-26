RSI Heatmap MT4


RSI HEATMAP [tambangEA] is a professional momentum and market-structure indicator that combines the Relative Strength Index, an RSI signal line, confirmed crossover logic, dynamic support and resistance levels, real-time market information, and fast multi-symbol chart navigation.
The indicator is designed to help traders understand momentum direction, identify important reaction levels, monitor volatility and trading costs, and quickly switch between selected symbols without manually reopening charts.
It is suitable for Forex, Gold, indices, commodities, and other instruments supported by MetaTrader.

Main Features
RSI oscillator with an SMA-based signal line
Confirmed RSI crossover detection
Dynamic bullish support levels
Dynamic bearish resistance levels
Nearest support and resistance calculation
Overbought, oversold, and squeeze visualization
Bullish and bearish confirmation markers
Real-time dashboard
Current and closed-candle RSI information
Spread and ATR monitoring
Active and broken level statistics
Close-based or wick-based level invalidation
Multi-symbol chart switch panel
Automatic preservation of the current timeframe when changing symbols
Customizable symbol list
Forex and XAU/GOLD point and pip normalization
Dark chart-compatible interface
Consolas dashboard font for clear numerical alignment

How the Indicator Works
RSI and Signal Line
The indicator calculates the standard RSI from closing prices.
The signal line is calculated as a Simple Moving Average of the RSI values.
This combination helps identify changes in momentum more clearly than using a single RSI line alone.

Bullish Level Logic
A bullish condition is confirmed when:
RSI crosses above its signal line
RSI remains below the 50 level at the time of the crossover
The crossover occurs on a completed candle
After confirmation, the indicator searches backward for the latest bearish candle within the configured lookback range.
The low of that bearish candle is used as a dynamic bullish support level.
The level extends forward until it is invalidated by the selected break condition.

Bearish Level Logic
A bearish condition is confirmed when:
RSI crosses below its signal line
RSI remains above the 50 level at the time of the crossover
The crossover occurs on a completed candle
After confirmation, the indicator searches backward for the latest bullish candle within the configured lookback range.
The high of that bullish candle is used as a dynamic bearish resistance level.
The level extends forward until it is invalidated by the selected break condition.

Break Logic
The indicator supports two level invalidation methods.
Close Break
A support or resistance level is considered broken only when a candle closes beyond the level.
This method helps reduce false invalidation caused by temporary wick penetration.
Wick Break
A level is considered broken as soon as the candle high or low crosses the level.
This method reacts faster but may produce more frequent level invalidation during volatile market conditions.

RSI Heatmap and Reference Zones
The RSI subwindow displays the RSI line, signal line, and momentum reference zones.
Overbought Zone
RSI greater than or equal to 70 indicates an overbought condition.
An overbought reading does not automatically mean that the market must reverse. During strong bullish trends, RSI may remain overbought for an extended period.
Oversold Zone
RSI less than or equal to 30 indicates an oversold condition.
An oversold reading does not automatically mean that the market must rise. During strong bearish trends, RSI may remain oversold for an extended period.
Midline Squeeze Zone
RSI between 40 and 60 represents a neutral or compressed momentum condition.
This area may indicate:
consolidation,
accumulation,
distribution,
reduced momentum,
or preparation for a new directional move.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Amir Atif
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
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This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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