Precision Data Extractor SMA

Introducing the Precision Data Extractor: SMA, an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data— Simple Moving Average (SMA)—from multiple applied prices, timeframes, and periods, then stores it in a CSV format, making it easy to feed into machine learning models, trading algorithms, or in-depth market analyses. Compatible with Forex, Stocks, and Commodities, this utility is the perfect companion for those aiming to refine their strategies and insights with precision.

 

Key Features:

  • Historical Data Access: 
    • Know the earliest available date to avoid any early lookups.
  • Detailed Data Extraction Controls: 
    • Set your desired time(yyyy.MM.dd hh.mm) and bar quantity for extraction, up to 150 bars per request. (subject to increase/decrease depending on market conditions)
  • Customizable Data Selection: 
    • Tailor your dataset by selecting price data options like Open, Close, High, Low,  sentiment metrics(Can also be used as notes), Tick Volume
  • Customizable Applied Price Selection: 
    • Compare multiple Applied Prices simultaneously with the click of a checkbox.
      • "CLOSE","HIGH","LOW","MEDIAN","OPEN","TYPICAL","WEIGHTED"
  • Multiple Timeframe & Periods: 
    • Compare Multiple Timeframes and Periods alongside each of the desired Applied prices. (Current Limits - Timeframes: 10 Periods: 15[Subject to Change])
      • "PERIOD_M1","PERIOD_M2","PERIOD_M3","PERIOD_M4","PERIOD_M5","PERIOD_M6",
      • "PERIOD_M10","PERIOD_M15","PERIOD_M20","PERIOD_M30","PERIOD_H1","PERIOD_H2",
      • "PERIOD_H3","PERIOD_H4", "PERIOD_H6","PERIOD_H8","PERIOD_H12","PERIOD_D1"
  • Deeper Decimals: 
    • Adjust the decimal count for even more control over your data.
  • Versatility Across Assets: 
    • The tool supports data extraction from Forex, Stocks, and Commodities, provided historical data is accessible.
  • Dataset Durability Check:  
    • If you happen to change the settings and don't change your file name, the system will ask you if you would like to change it or if you would let to system add an extension to the end.
  • Quick Save: 
    • Once you've submitted into a file, you can select the quick save function to avoid the constant popup asking approval to save.
  • Pick Up from where you left off: 
    • If your file name and settings are the same, you can continue building your datasets whenever you'd like. 
  • SMA Application for Analysis: 
    • SMA data is invaluable for detecting market trends, smoothing price action, and identifying support and resistance levels. With this tool, you can utilize SMA to analyze historical performance, confirm trend direction, or assist in the development of predictive trading models.

Ideal for Multiple Users: From machine learning novices to industry experts, the Precision Data Extractor: SMA helps you create datasets tailored to a broad range of applications, whether you're building predictive models, fine-tuning trading algorithms, or conducting comprehensive market analysis.

Collaboration Opportunity: I welcome collaborations for custom indicator integrations. If you’re interested in adding specific indicators to enhance your datasets, I offer flexible pricing and a collaborative approach to bringing your ideas to life.

Pricing Notice: Prices are subject to change based on market demand. The Precision Data Extractor: SMA provides unparalleled insight and flexibility for traders seeking to elevate their data analysis capabilities.







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4.23 (30)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
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5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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