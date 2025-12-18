OneClick Trade Panel is a professional trade management tool that puts essential trading functions at your fingertips. Designed for traders who need quick and efficient trade management, this EA simplifies complex trading tasks into single-click operations.

This tool helps you manage your open positions faster and more efficiently than traditional manual methods.

What This EA Does

This Expert Assistant provides three key trade management functions:

Move SL/TP to Breakeven - Smart trade protection Automatically moves Stop Loss to entry price for profitable trades

Moves Take Profit to entry price for losing trades

One-click protection for all open positions Partial Close - Take profits gradually Close a set percentage of your position (10%, 25%, 50%, etc.)

Configurable percentage in settings

Works with multiple positions simultaneously Full Close All - Emergency exit Close all open trades instantly

Works on current symbol or all symbols

Perfect for quick market exits

Key Features

Three Essential Functions: Complete trade management in one panel

Smart Breakeven Logic: Different actions for profit vs loss situations

Flexible Settings: Adjust partial close percentage (1-99%)

Visual Customization: Choose button colors, layout (vertical/horizontal), and panel position

Symbol Control: Manage current symbol only or all open symbols

Safety Options: Optional confirmation dialogs

Trailing Breakeven: Optional automatic trailing after moving to breakeven

Who Needs This EA

Active Traders who need fast trade management

Scalpers requiring instant position adjustments

Day Traders managing multiple positions

All Traders wanting to simplify trade management

Risk-Averse Traders looking for quick breakeven protection

How It Works

Simply attach the EA to any chart. The panel appears with three clearly labeled buttons. Click any button to execute that function on your open trades. No complex setup required - configure your preferences once and start trading.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Works on all timeframes and symbols

No trade opening - only manages existing positions

Handles both buy and sell positions

Respects broker volume rules and restrictions

Light on system resources

Settings Overview

Button Position Settings:

Choose panel corner (top/bottom, left/right)

Select vertical or horizontal layout

Adjust spacing and distances

Visual Settings:

Custom button colors for each function

Adjust button size and text color

Trading Settings:

Set partial close percentage

Choose symbol scope (current/all)

Enable/disable confirmation dialogs

Risk Management:

Optional trailing breakeven feature

Adjust trailing distances

Real Trading Example

Open a 0.10 lot position. When it moves into profit, click "Move SL/TP to BE" to protect your position. As profits increase, click "Partial Close 50%" to take some profit while letting the rest run. If market conditions change, "Full Close All" exits all positions instantly.

Benefits

Save time on trade management

Reduce trading errors from manual entry

Implement consistent trade management rules

Quick response to changing market conditions

Simple, intuitive interface

Support

This EA is actively maintained and supported. For questions or assistance, contact through the MQL5 website.