OneClick Trade Panel
- Utilities
- Mustafa Pishori
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 18 December 2025
- Activations: 5
OneClick Trade Panel is a professional trade management tool that puts essential trading functions at your fingertips. Designed for traders who need quick and efficient trade management, this EA simplifies complex trading tasks into single-click operations.
This tool helps you manage your open positions faster and more efficiently than traditional manual methods.
What This EA Does
This Expert Assistant provides three key trade management functions:
-
Move SL/TP to Breakeven - Smart trade protection
-
Automatically moves Stop Loss to entry price for profitable trades
-
Moves Take Profit to entry price for losing trades
-
One-click protection for all open positions
-
-
Partial Close - Take profits gradually
-
Close a set percentage of your position (10%, 25%, 50%, etc.)
-
Configurable percentage in settings
-
Works with multiple positions simultaneously
-
-
Full Close All - Emergency exit
-
Close all open trades instantly
-
Works on current symbol or all symbols
-
Perfect for quick market exits
-
Key Features
-
Three Essential Functions: Complete trade management in one panel
-
Smart Breakeven Logic: Different actions for profit vs loss situations
-
Flexible Settings: Adjust partial close percentage (1-99%)
-
Visual Customization: Choose button colors, layout (vertical/horizontal), and panel position
-
Symbol Control: Manage current symbol only or all open symbols
-
Safety Options: Optional confirmation dialogs
-
Trailing Breakeven: Optional automatic trailing after moving to breakeven
Who Needs This EA
-
Active Traders who need fast trade management
-
Scalpers requiring instant position adjustments
-
Day Traders managing multiple positions
-
All Traders wanting to simplify trade management
-
Risk-Averse Traders looking for quick breakeven protection
How It Works
Simply attach the EA to any chart. The panel appears with three clearly labeled buttons. Click any button to execute that function on your open trades. No complex setup required - configure your preferences once and start trading.
Technical Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Works on all timeframes and symbols
-
No trade opening - only manages existing positions
-
Handles both buy and sell positions
-
Respects broker volume rules and restrictions
-
Light on system resources
Settings Overview
Button Position Settings:
-
Choose panel corner (top/bottom, left/right)
-
Select vertical or horizontal layout
-
Adjust spacing and distances
Visual Settings:
-
Custom button colors for each function
-
Adjust button size and text color
Trading Settings:
-
Set partial close percentage
-
Choose symbol scope (current/all)
-
Enable/disable confirmation dialogs
Risk Management:
-
Optional trailing breakeven feature
-
Adjust trailing distances
Real Trading Example
Open a 0.10 lot position. When it moves into profit, click "Move SL/TP to BE" to protect your position. As profits increase, click "Partial Close 50%" to take some profit while letting the rest run. If market conditions change, "Full Close All" exits all positions instantly.
Benefits
-
Save time on trade management
-
Reduce trading errors from manual entry
-
Implement consistent trade management rules
-
Quick response to changing market conditions
-
Simple, intuitive interface
Support
This EA is actively maintained and supported. For questions or assistance, contact through the MQL5 website.