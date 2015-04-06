TheGravityMachine
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.50
- Activations: 5
The price fluctuates. Just like planets oscillating in a star system. The wavelength of the oscillations depends on gravity in the center and other factors in the system.
You can benefit from these oscillations with this expert advisor in the market.
It is an expert advisor suitable for beginners with simple usage inputs.
Stoploss Calculation Level: Stoploss Begins after breakeven in points
Stoploss Movement Step: Step points after stoploss works.
Minimum Start Level in Points: Minimum strat level after stoploss calculation level.
Lots: Lots
* All default parameters for H1 EURUSD pairs.