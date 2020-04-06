Greedy
- Experts
- Aleksandr Nadein
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 20
indicatorless advisor. Entry points are calculated from market movement. Recommended pairs EURUSD,USDJPY.TF H1
extern double Tp = 200; //TP
extern double Tp1 = 15; //TP1
extern double Sl = 15; //SL
extern double Lot = 0.1; //Lot
extern int Magic = 56; //Magic
int slippage = 3;
extern bool ilan_martin = false; //Closing on opening
extern bool zkrplu = false; //Closing with a plus
extern bool sig = false; //a bunch of orders)))
extern bool slzb = true; //SL behind the bar
extern string _Дополнительно= "---------Дополнительно---------";
extern bool ila = false; //lot multiplication