Killer Market MT5 is an advisor with a system for "Resolving" a basket of unprofitable orders, a news filter, a filter for open positions on other trading instruments and the function of sending trading signals to your Telegram channel.





The Expert Advisor can be used to restore unprofitable positions on the account as a utility to bring trades to breakeven that you opened with your hands or other Expert Advisors.





Works inside a linear regression channel, input on several conditions. The signal uses the direction of the linear regression channel, channel width, intersection of exponential moving averages, average daily volatility, order averaging. The grid step is configured, if the price goes against us, then after a certain number of orders, the account recovery function (drawdown reduction) is activated, the most distant unprofitable orders are reduced by closing with opposite orders with a profit. Thus, the EA overcomes almost any recoilless movements and drawdowns. The chart displays information about profit, news and draws the regression channel itself.









Main Functionality:

Trading on signals that are included in the strategy

Trading with buttons

News filter

Filter by open positions on other trading instruments

Settling unprofitable positions on the account

Position averaging

Trailing stop profit of positions

Transfer to breakeven

Sending trade signals to telegrams

Sending news to telegrams





Parameters:

START_LOT - initial lot at FROM_BALANCE - by N balance units

LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier in the order grid;

MAX_LOT - maximum lot;

PERIOD - the number of bars to be calculated;

COEFFICIENT - coefficient for calculating channel boundaries;

DEGREE - type of channel construction;

MIN_CHANNEL_WIDTH - minimum channel width for entering a trade;

PERIOD_ATR, TIMEFRAME_ATR - period and timeframe of ATR values ​​for determining the average aolatility;

FASTER_MA - fast moving moving period;

FASTER_MA_METHOD - fast moving averaging method;

FASTER_MA_PRICE - used price;

FASTER_MA_SHIFT - shift;

SLOWER_MA - slow moving moving period;

SLOWER_MA_METHOD - slow moving averaging method;

SLOWER_MA_PRICE - used price;

SLOWER_MA_SHIFT - shift;

STEP_ORDERS - order grid step;

STEP_MULTIPLIER - order step multiplication factor, if = -1 then it is not used;

MAX_STEP - maximum order grid step;

OVERLAP_ORDERS - from which order to enable the order overlap function;

OVERLAP_PIPS - minimum profit in pips to close unprofitable orders;

STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - stop loss and take profit in pips, if = -1 is not used;

BREAKEVEN_STOP, BREAKEVEN_STEP - level and step of breakeven, if = -1 is not used;

TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP - trailing stop level and step, if = -1 is not used;

MAGIC_NUMBER, ORDERS_COMMENT - magic order number and comment;

START_TIME, END_TIME - time at which it is allowed to open orders. if = "00:00", then it is not used;



