EasyTrade Support resistance Follow Trend

1. This indicator provides the judgment of the intraday trend, and the period is effective if the period is switched to below 4H"

2. This indicator provides an accurate calculation of intraday support and resistance. Under the condition of the trend, the box is the entry benchmark price"

3. This indicator provides the calculation of the interval between the current price and the intraday support and resistance for a clear analysis of the situation"

4. This indicator provides three indicators from 5 minutes to W for each period of judgment and analysis"

5. This indicator provides daily price data display"

6. This indicator provides some important billing information display"

7. This indicator provides the process of K-line running time and the countdown of the remaining time"













Statement 1: This indicator supports the main frame applied to trend trading. Please open your eyes and judge for non-trend shocks."

Statement 2: The box color and height represent the direction and trend size"













Author: qq556024 email: 556024@qq.com "









Suitable crowd: swing trading, intraday trading. Find support and resistance, judge the overall situation!



