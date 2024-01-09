Gold Levels MTF MT5

5

Gold Levels MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, displays price levels of support and resistance from all time frames (TF) using the Murray method based on the Gann theory. The indicator indicates overbought and oversold fields, giving an idea of possible reversal points and at the same time giving some idea of the strength of the current trend.


Description of levels:

(Extreme Overshoot) - these levels are the ultimate support/resistance. After the price breaks through these levels, the indicator automatically recalculates and sets new levels. The reason behind the new calculations is the narrowing and expansion of the range of price fluctuations per unit of time / volatility.

(Overshoot) - is a weak level. If the price has gone too far and too fast and if it has stopped near this level, then it will turn quickly upward. If the price does not stop near this level, it will continue to move.

(SUP / RES) - these levels are the strongest and provide the strongest resistance and support.

(Stop & Reverse) - is a weak level. If the price has gone too far and too fast and if it has stopped near this level, then it will turn down quickly. If the price does not stop near this level, it will continue to move.

(Reverse) - these levels are capable of completely reversing the price movement.

(Top Trading Range) - if the price tends to remain above this level, then it will remain higher. If, however, the price falls below this level, then it is likely to continue fall further to the next resistance level.

(Bottom Trading Range) - if prices are below this level and move up, then it will be difficult for the price to break through this level. If they break through this level and remain above it for 10-12 days, then prices will remain above this level.

(PIVOT) - is the main resistance/support level. This level provides the greatest resistance/support. This level is the best for a new purchase or sale. If the price is above this level, then this is a strong support level. If the price is below this level, then this is an excellent resistance level.

 

Benefits of the indicator:

1. The indicator displays price levels with high accuracy.

2. You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker.

3. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).

4. You can trade on any timeframes (H1-H4 medium-term trading / D1-W1-MN long-term trade).

5. The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system, as well as an independent trading system.

 

Version of the Gold Levels MTF indicator for MetaTrader 4 

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!

Reviews 11
EVGENII ELYSKII
109
EVGENII ELYSKII 2026.01.28 12:03 
 

в целом отличный индикатор, иногда не отображается линия уровня, не пойму почему, может так и должно быть, название уровня есть а линии нет, в целом работе не мешает, так что очень хороший индикатор

Antoniou_1989s
14
Antoniou_1989s 2025.12.19 13:36 
 

perfect indicator, the only issue that i face is that in smaller timeframe there are no lines accross the screen in each level. Is there any settings that should i change in order to see the lines in the levels accross the screen?

JESA72
104
JESA72 2025.08.27 12:40 
 

Nice indicator, works very well. Could you add Alerts (Push) when the price is closer to "selected" levels? Thanks a lot for your well done job!

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ide7885
29
ide7885 2026.06.06 11:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

EVGENII ELYSKII
109
EVGENII ELYSKII 2026.01.28 12:03 
 

в целом отличный индикатор, иногда не отображается линия уровня, не пойму почему, может так и должно быть, название уровня есть а линии нет, в целом работе не мешает, так что очень хороший индикатор

Sergei Linskii
38126
Reply from developer Sergei Linskii 2026.01.28 12:12
Это проблема характерная для новых билдов MT5... в билде 5430 и более ранних версий её не было...
Antoniou_1989s
14
Antoniou_1989s 2025.12.19 13:36 
 

perfect indicator, the only issue that i face is that in smaller timeframe there are no lines accross the screen in each level. Is there any settings that should i change in order to see the lines in the levels accross the screen?

Sergei Linskii
38126
Reply from developer Sergei Linskii 2025.12.19 14:26
This is a problem with new MT5 builds...this didn't in the build 5430 and below...
SHERLOCKSHERLOCK
34
SHERLOCKSHERLOCK 2025.12.09 10:50 
 

説明は英語だったので星３だが、前後の時価足での抵抗帯を視覚的に意識できるので非常に利便性が高い

Harvey Franco
265
Harvey Franco 2025.10.15 06:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergei Linskii
38126
Reply from developer Sergei Linskii 2025.10.15 08:51
JESA72
104
JESA72 2025.08.27 12:40 
 

Nice indicator, works very well. Could you add Alerts (Push) when the price is closer to "selected" levels? Thanks a lot for your well done job!

Sergei Linskii
38126
Reply from developer Sergei Linskii 2025.08.27 12:57
Add Alerts (Push) when the price is closer to "selected" levels is impossible...it is possible only when the price crosses the level...but the price can cross the level several times and back and forth, etc., which will be only irritate the trader...also, if you noticed, the readings of each level are summed up from several TFs...
Thanks.
Muhammad Zuhair
18
Muhammad Zuhair 2025.07.23 10:10 
 

not working for MT5 5125

Sergei Linskii
38126
Reply from developer Sergei Linskii 2025.07.23 10:28
Can't not work. Check the terminal updates and quote history. I even have indicator working on build 5135. See the Comments.
maxim2803
14
maxim2803 2025.06.16 02:56 
 

интересный индюк разбираюсь

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 13:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 00:25 
 

great work

Sureush
115
Sureush 2025.03.16 13:41 
 

very very supper indicator. thanks a lot bless you love you and thank you

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