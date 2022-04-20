Shawnz support resistance

This indicator is designed according to the combination of WPR and Stoch indicators, when WPR goes up and Stoc goes up quickly too, the price may meet strong resistance, many times short order will take profit, but if the price  break through it, Long positions are more likely to be profitable,  and the reverse held true as well.

You can adjust the parameters of WPR and Stoc to Adapt the symbol you operate.

Click here to look the advanced edition:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80524, it can show multiframe's support resistance on one chart and has more fuctions.

If you are interested in EA，click below links to take a look:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80170

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81136


Key features

> WRP is considered

> Stoch is considered

> Alert when price achieve or crossed the support or resistance

> Alert when support or resistance changed

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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MTF Stoch
Zhi Quan Xiao
4 (1)
Indicators
This is a multi frame stochastic indicator, you can attach any time frame of stoch indicator on one chart. It is very useful if you like to check multi time frame stoch data. If you are interested in EA，click below links to take a look: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80170 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81136 How to use: > Atach the first time frame you want on to the currency pair's chart > Atach the second time frame you want on to the currency pair's   chart > Atach the third
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Good Wheel Pro MT5
Zhi Quan Xiao
Experts
Good Wheel Pro uses the idea of combining trend and shock to intervene in the market when the trend starts , and it can close the order if it detects that the trend is most likely to reverse. Which is applicable to multiple currency pairs. When using, only one currency pair needs to be loaded. It's running on M1 chart, EA will automatically detect three currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M1 Features: > One Chart Setup: you need only one chart to trade al
WSV mtf support resistance
Zhi Quan Xiao
Indicators
This indicator is the advanced edition of WRP&KD support resistance designed according to the combination of WPR, Stoch, RSI, CCI, and tick volume indicators. You can add other timeframe's support and resistance on the current chart. When WPR, Stoch, RSI, CCI goes up the same time quickly and the volume become larger, the price may meet strong resistance, many times short order will take profit, but if the price    break through it,  Long positions are more likely to be profitable,    and   the
Wheel Dark MT5
Zhi Quan Xiao
Experts
Wheel Dark   uses the idea of scalping，But it also has opportunities to get huge profits. Multiple indicators have been used to  reduce the risk and increase the profits. When using, only one currency pair needs to be loaded. It's running on M1 chart, EA will automatically detect the symbols inputted like EURUSD AND  GBPUSD.  Recommended timeframe: M1 Live signal:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1507755 Features: > One Chart Setup:   you need only one chart to trade all symbols > Fixed Signals
East FX Plan
Zhi Quan Xiao
Experts
East FX Plan  uses the idea of scalping，But it also has opportunities to get huge profits. Multiple indicators have been used to reduce the risk and increase the profits. When using, only one currency pair needs to be loaded. It's running on M1 chart, EA will automatically detect the symbols inputted like   EURUSD   AND  GBPUSD.  Recommended timeframe: M1 Live signal:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1510879 Features: > One Chart Setup:   you need only one chart to trade all symbols > Fixed Sig
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