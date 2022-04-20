Shawnz support resistance

This indicator is designed according to the combination of WPR and Stoch indicators, when WPR goes up and Stoc goes up quickly too, the price may meet strong resistance, many times short order will take profit, but if the price break through it, Long positions are more likely to be profitable, and the reverse held true as well.

You can adjust the parameters of WPR and Stoc to Adapt the symbol you operate.

Click here to look the advanced edition:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80524, it can show multiframe's support resistance on one chart and has more fuctions.

If you are interested in EA，click below links to take a look:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80170

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81136





Key features

> WRP is considered

> Stoch is considered