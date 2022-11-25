Alert Waves for mt5

Trend Line1 Zhi Xian Hou 5 (6) Indicators

Indicator Introduction: The indicator comes from network ,It is more stable relative to RSI or CCI. You can set the indicator to send emails/notifications/alerts when the previous bar has an up or down arrow, you can specify the text of emails by inputing string into the parameter box of "UpMessages/DownMessages". It can be used to analyze market trend and design new expert that is based on trend. If the indicator below the axis ,this is a buy zone. The trend indicator is suitable for M1 and ab