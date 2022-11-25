Alert Waves for mt5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 28 November 2022
Indicator introduction:
- The indicator draws wave lines and histograms, It has small price lag, and the signal will not drift.
- The indicator can send emails, alerts and notifications to you when previous k line has an up arrow and it is under the histogram sections or it has a down arrow.
- you can choose whether or not to send the two kind of alerts, the alerts repetition times can also be changed.
- If the indicator appears red and green histograms, this is a buy zone. It can be used to analyze market's low price and design new expert that is need to judge low price range.
- The indicator has more than 5 parameters, including ma periods, colors, histogram hights and parameters about alerts.
- It applies to any timeframe, it is suitable for M1 and above time frames.
- The work of the indicator is shown in the screenshots, I hope this indicator can be helpful to your trading.
My other indicators and EAs can be found at here: https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/hzx/seller.
SO GOOD. ME GUSTO MUCHO Y LO TENGO EN MIS FAVORITOS, ES MUY PRECISO.