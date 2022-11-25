Alert Waves for mt5

4.5

Indicator introduction:

  • The indicator draws wave lines and histograms, It has small price lag, and the signal will not drift.
  • The indicator can send emails, alerts and notifications to you when previous k line has an up arrow and it is under the histogram sections or it has a down arrow.
  • you can choose whether or not to send the two kind of alerts, the alerts repetition times can also be changed.
  • If the indicator appears red and green histograms, this is a buy zone. It can be used to analyze market's low price and design new expert that is need to judge low price range.
  • The indicator has more than 5 parameters, including ma periods, colors, histogram hights and parameters about alerts. 
  • It applies to any timeframe, it is suitable for M1 and above time frames. 
  • The work of the indicator is shown in the screenshots, I hope this indicator can be helpful to your trading.

My other indicators and EAs can be found at herehttps://www.mql5.com/zh/users/hzx/seller.

Reviews 2
Kran5
814
Kran5 2025.04.09 19:14 
 

SO GOOD. ME GUSTO MUCHO Y LO TENGO EN MIS FAVORITOS, ES MUY PRECISO.

7Biblo7Induc7
385
7Biblo7Induc7 2023.04.17 15:03 
 

Very good indicator!

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Trend Line1
Zhi Xian Hou
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Indicators
Indicator Introduction: The indicator comes from network ,It is more stable relative to RSI or CCI. You can set the indicator to send emails/notifications/alerts when the previous bar has an up or down arrow, you can specify the text of emails by inputing string into the parameter box of  "UpMessages/DownMessages". It can be used to analyze market trend and design new expert that is based on trend. If the indicator below the axis ,this is a buy zone. The trend indicator is suitable for M1 and ab
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High Low Trend for MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Indicators
Indicator introduction: The indicator draws trend line and histogram, It has small price lag, and has no future functions, the signals will not drift. When the market is under inter-area oscillations, If the indicator appears red and green histogram, this is a low price zone, if the indicator appears magenta and yellow histogram , this is a high price zone. It can also be used to analyze market's trend according to the high and low price zone. The indicator can send emails, alerts and notificat
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Price Volume Alert For MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Indicators
Indicator introduction: The indicator is calculated by volumes and prices, It is a single side indicator, only has up arrow signals. It is better to use it in conjunction with other trend indicators, and you need to find the most efficient time to use it in order to acquire a high winning probability. The indicator can send emails, alerts and notifications to you when the indicator before k line has an up arrow. The indicator's parameters can be changed, including the computation period of the
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Waterfall Trend Indicator MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Indicators
The Waterfall Trend Indicator MT5 uses line regression algorithm, using "Waterfall" in its name is in that it like waterfall when there is a strong down market trend. The indicator draws seven lines, one of which is sold line, others are dash line, the sold line is more stable. Indicator introduction  The indicator can effectively filter price noise since it is calculated with line regression. It can be used to analyze market trend and design new expert that is based on trend. When the trend lin
Advaced Trader MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
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Advanced Trader MT5 is a fully automated trading robot developed by using custom indicator "Trend for MT5", which can be found here . The expert has been tested on AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD and USDCHF using historical data of many years, you can also test it using real ticks history data on MT5 backtest platform. Even if you don't want to 100% automatically trade by it, you can still use it as a good tool for trading, there is parameters for you to control the EA trading and use it as a trade assist
Gold EA MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Experts
GOLD EA MT5 is a fully automated trading robot, which is developed by using the "Trend for MT5" indicator. It is based on the neural network+grid system, it selects trading opportunities with high probability of profit and low risk. The minimum initial deposit is 250 USD per 0.01 initial lots, every position has a hidden stop loss. EA has good performances on XAUUSD, and the maximum drawdown is relatively low. You can use 1-minute open price backtest   mode on MT5 client to do backtest. The val
Top Bottom Indicator
Zhi Xian Hou
Indicators
Indicator Introduction The indicator is designed according to moving average formulas, which is more stable and  has less lag than  RSI or CCI. The indicator has three indicator values, the moving average period and the colors of the line can be manually changed.  What can this indicator brings to you? Accurate entry signals: The indicator draws up and down arrow signals. Multi-period trend analysis: Loading this indicator into a large timeframe chart and a small timeframe chart, the effect of
Channel Trend Lines
Zhi Xian Hou
Indicators
Indicator introduction:  A channel and trend line indicator, which is a good tool for manual trading, and also can be used for creating new EAs, without drifting or repainting.  It applies to any timeframes and any symbols.   The work of the indicator is shown in the screenshots. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely, buffer 0 corresponds to the bold trend line, buffer 4 and 5 respectively corresponds to the channel's upper and lower f
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Kran5
814
Kran5 2025.04.09 19:14 
 

SO GOOD. ME GUSTO MUCHO Y LO TENGO EN MIS FAVORITOS, ES MUY PRECISO.

7Biblo7Induc7
385
7Biblo7Induc7 2023.04.17 15:03 
 

Very good indicator!

Zhi Xian Hou
6519
Reply from developer Zhi Xian Hou 2023.04.17 15:13
Thanks for your positive feedback, my other indicators and EAs are also good, you can try it.
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