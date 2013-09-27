Best Wave
Updated: 18 November 2021
The indicator of trend (flat) with a price channel.
Trading
- Buy - the price have crossed the central line upwards (the candlestick has closed above the line) and the channel is oriented horizontally (yellow line) or directed upwards(green line). Move to breakeven when reaching the opposite border of the channel. Close positions when conditions for selling are formed.
- Sell - the price have crossed the central line downwards (the candlestick has closed below the line) and the channel is oriented horizontally (yellow line) or directed downwards (red line). Move to breakeven when reaching the opposite border of the channel. Close positions when conditions for buying are formed.
Input Parameters
- Period - period of calculation, 24 on default;
- Display channel - display channel, true on default.
To get full information about the market state, use the indicators: Trend check and Angle Regression Line with Divergence
