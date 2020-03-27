ReLSOved indicator is primarily directed at traders using trading strategies based on the price action patterns.

The indicator knows exactly where the rails go!

The "rails" are the five patterns of the famous Price Action strategy - Rails, Outside bar (OVB), Reversal pivot points (PPR), Wide range bar (WRB) and Inside Bar False BreakOut - IB-FB, which is known as Fakey among the fans of Price Action trading. They can be used together or in various combinations (the display of each pattern is customizable).





Operation

The indicator operation principle is based on searching for the patterns. Detected patterns are displayed as rectangles. It also specifies the aim of each detected pattern calculated using the Fibo level (Fig. 1) Besides, if the triggered pattern display mode is available (ShowWorkedPattern), the patterns with a broken target level are re-painted in a different color, while the ones with unactivated target levels keep their bullish or bearish pattern colors (Fig. 2). Even if ShowWorkedPattern is disabled, you can still see the pattern status by hovering the mouse cursor on the pattern's rectangle or target line keeping an eye on "ACTUAL" or "WORKED" words in the tooltip (Fig. 3). The indicator also sends notifications on newly formed patterns both to terminals and mobile devices.





Parameters

The parameters allow you to set ReLSOved display parameters: