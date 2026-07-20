PreciseTradingExAdvisor

PreciseTradingEA

PreciseTradingEA trading strategy is based on identifying trend on higher time frame and opening trades on lower time frame when there is a correction or trend change.

Our EA doesn't use Grid, Martingale, or Averaging techniques. So risk of losing your funds is very low.

Our EA provides multiple levels of protection, you can open hedging positions or you can lock the positions by opening buy or sell order and close the open trades in profit after studying the market.

PreciseTradingEA  works with all pairs except gold and silver. With our EA you can disable only the trades with high impact news release and enable other pairs to trade normally. It will open 5-20 trades in each pair each month.

Live Trading Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381889

To use  PreciseTradingEA attach the EA to all the charts on any time frame and input recommended settings parameter.

Recommended lot size

If Account Balance is 150 USD, lot size is 0.01 (low risk)

If Account Balance is 100 USD, lot size is 0.01 (medium risk)

If Account Balance is 50 USD, lot size is 0.01 (high risk)

Setting parameter

1. EnableTrading : Trading can be enabled for the particular chart attached. During news release you can disable the trade for the pair attached. For ex .During fed interest rate news release, you can disable all the US pair trades and enable all other pairs.

2. StopLoss : Stop loss in pips for trade to close in loss.

3. TakeProfit : Take profit in pips for the trade to close in profit.

4. BreakEvenPips : Take profit pips is set by BreakEvenPips_TakeProfit. For ex. When 50 pips is  specified as BreakEvenPip,  when the trade reaches 50 profit pips, take profit is set at value specified by BreakEvenPips_TakeProfit.

5.BreakEvenPips_TakeProfit : Given pips will be set as take profit when trade reaches BreakEvenPips specified value.

6.MaxSpread : Trade will be opened only when spread is less than or equal to MaxSpread. For Ex. when 2 is specified trade will be opened when its spread is 2 or less than 2.

7.CloseAllTrades_AtProfit_In_Percent : All opened trade will be closed in profit when specified value is reached.

8. CloseAllTrades_AtLoss_In_Percent : All opened trade will be closed in loss when specified value is reached.

9. CloseAllTrades_AtProfit_In_Pips : All opened trade will be closed in profit when specified pips value is reached.

10. CloseAllTrades_AtLoss_In_Pips : All opened trade will be closed in loss when specified pips value is reached.

11. CloseOneTradesAtProfitInPipsWithManualOrder : All trades will be closed when specified pip is reached. For Ex. If EURUSD trade is opened, Trade will be closed when specified pip is reached. You can manually open any number of EURUSD trades . Trades will be closed when all combined EURUSD trade pips reaches the specified value.

12. CloseAllTradesOnePairsAtProfitInPips : All trades in same pair will be closed when specified pip is reached. For Ex. If EURUSD buy order is opened and if OpenOrderFlag1 parameter is set to TRUE, On trend change or correction, 2 EURUSD sell order will be opened. Again if OpenOrderFlag3 is set to true another 2 buy order will be opened on trend change or correction. Now if 10 pip is set for this parameter All EURUSD trades will be closed will trade reaches positive 10 pips (1 EURUSD buy and 2 EURUSD sell (or)  1 EURUSD buy and 2 EURUSD sell and 2 EURUSD buy combined).

13. OpenNewOrderOnClosePosition : When this parameter is set to true, trade will open immediately on closing the current open trade.

14. TotalNoOfPairs : When this parameter is set, it will open specified number of pairs. For Ex. if 1 is set only one trade will be opened. if 2 is set max 2 pairs will be opened. If EURUSD trade is opened , 2nd trade opened will be other than EUR and USD ex CADJPY pair will be opened . If 3 is set EURISD, CADJPY and 3rd pair other than EUR, USD, CAD, JPY will be opened. Ex. NZDCHF.

15. DefaultHedgingPips : Hedging position will be opened specified by this parameter. For Ex. for EURUSD buy trade is opened and this parameter is set to 100,  EURUSD sell trade will be opened pip reaches -100. This will protect your account high DD and loss.

16. DefaultHedgingPips_Open2 : If this parameter is set to true, 2 hedge trade will be opened. For Ex. if EURUSD buy trade is opened, 2 EURUSD sell trade will be opened.

17. OpenOrderFlag1 : When this parameter is set to true, hedging position will be opened.

18. OpenOrderFlag2 : when this parameter is set to true it will open 3rd trade. For ex. If EURUSD buy trade is opened. OpenOruerderFlag1 set to true will open 1 or 2 sell trade. if 1 EURUSD sell trade is opened , 3rd EURUSD sell trade will be opened on setting the parameter to true. if instead of opening 1 EURUSD sell trade , if 2 EURUSD sell trade is opened, this parameter has no effect.

19. OpenOrderFlag3 : Setting this parameter to true will open another 4th position in the opposite direction on trend change.

20. OpenOrderFlag4 : Setting this parameter to true will open 5th trade on the trend direction.

21. PendingOrderPips Flag1 : Specify the number of pips a pending order will be opened when there is 1 open positions.

22. PendingOrderPips Flag3 : Specify the number of pips a pending order will be opened when there are 3 same pair open positions.

23. PendingOrderPips Flag5 : Specify the number of pips a pending order will be opened when there are 5 same pair open positions.

24. LockAtTrendChange : when this parameter is set to true, opened position will locked by opening buy or sell trade. For ex. if EURUSD buy order is opened and another 2 EURUSD sell trade will be opened on OpenOrderFlag1 parameter set to true. if this parameter is set to true.  one EURUSD buy trade will be opened and trades will locked with EURUSD 2 buy and 2 sell positions. You can always close the opened trades in profit after studiying market by opening 1 buy or sell EURUSD trade  manually.

25. CloseAtTrendChange : This parameter when set to true will work in the same way as LockAtTrendChange parameter except that it will be close in loss instead locking the position. This parameter is usually used for testing purpose.

26. FixedLot : This parameter when set to true will specify the lot size given in FixedLotSize value.

27. FixedLotSize : Specifies the fixed lot size to open.

28. CustomLotSizePer0_01 : This parameter species the custom lot size when lot size parameter is false. For Ex. if this value is set to 200 , means 0.01 lot size for account balance of 200, if the  account balance is 1000 it will calculate the lot size to 0.05 and if the account balance is 5000 , lot size will be 0.25.

29. MagicNumber : You can specify unique magic number so that you can use any other EA in your trading platform.

30.Settings_Show : This parameter will show or hide the settings parameters in the chart window.

31. Settings_Text_color : You can specify settings text color.

32. Settings_Bk_color : You can specify settings background color.

33. TradingMode : This parameter should always set to true for PreciseTradingEA to work.

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Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Experts
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Experts
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Swing Price Action Trader
Minh Nguyen Nam
Experts
Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)   How to trade with SPA Trader? SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic  and Semi-Automatic trading . It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and  by false setting , then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader... The SPA Trader is the
EA Ai Gold LAOS VR
Saijohn Sanavong
Experts
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
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