Trend Impulse Scanner
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 26 April 2019
- Activations: 5
Provides maximum revenue from trends.
You can receive signals from Zigzag, Front Fibonacci Retracement, Back Fibonacci Retracement and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. You can run these indicators in the background. It will give you a warning at the levels you set. You can change all levels from the settings. Designed to help you get the most out of trends.
Fibo Level : 38.2 / 61.8 / 76.4
Stochastic : 20 / 80