Bill Williams fractal level breakdown indicator

The indicator is designed to detect breakouts of the Bill Williams fractal level on the instrument chart in the MetaTrader 4.





After installing the indicator on the instrument chart, when a breakdown of the Bill Williams fractal level occurs, the signal bar (candle) is marked with a colored pointer (arrow) in the direction of the breakdown.





For greater clarity, you can add a standard indicator "Bill Williams Fractal" to the chart of the instrument.





When adding the indicator to the instrument chart, you can configure its parameters in the Inputs tab:

-View Bars: the number of bars (candlesticks) on the chart of the instrument used for calculation.

-ShowAlert: using a standard signal and a warning window in the MetaTrader 4 workspace when the indicator is triggered.

-Mail Alert: using of an Email notification when the indicator is triggered.

-PushAlert: using a notification to the mobile terminal when the indicator is triggered.

-MBFltr: using a filter based on the closing price of the signal bar (candle).

-GatorFltr: using the standard Bill Williams Alligator indicator as a signal filter.





Note:

To use the "MailAlert" and "PushAlert" parameters, you need to pre-configure the corresponding "Mail" and "Notifications" options of the MetaTrader 4.

The "MBFltr" parameter controls the position of the closing price of the signal bar (candle) relative to its middle - if the closing price is up to the middle of the signal bar, the signal is ignored.

The "GatorFltr" parameter controls the position of the projection of the "broken fractal" on the signal bar (candle) relative to the Red line of the "Alligator" indicator - if the level of the "broken fractal" does NOT cross the Red line, the signal is ignored.





In the Colors tab of the indicator parameters, you can adjust the color and size of the pointer on the instrument chart.



