The logic behind Trend Exploit EA is very simple but effective , the EA uses breakouts of the Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, enter in the market in the direction of a strong trend, after a reasonable correction is detected.

The exit logic is also based on the Bollinger Bands indicator and it will close the trade even on a loss when the price breaks Bollinger Bands line.





Trend Exploit was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2013 to 2018) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2000 to 2012).

This expert explicitly control and operate in bar opening, this allow fast optimizzation and more accurate result of it. The expert use the built in sets on seven major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD) for the period 2000-2018, if AutoSet is true.





Trend Exploit EA Features:





Strong, pure and simple trading logic.

24/5 trading, without any time restrictions.

Low drowndown.

Small number of system parameters , easy optimization and no curve fitting worries.

Solid 18-year backtest performance.

Multiple currency pairs support. Parameters:

AutoSet : If true the trained parameters for major currency pairs are used.

: If true the trained parameters for major currency pairs are used. BBDev : Deviation of bollinger band indicator.

: Deviation of bollinger band indicator. VolFactor : Volatility factor:

: Volatility factor: MASPeriod : Ma slow period.

: Ma slow period. MAFPeriod : Ma fast period.

: Ma fast period. Close_X_Bar : After "Close_X_Bar" , the trade will be closed.

: After "Close_X_Bar" , the trade will be closed. AutoMM : If >0 ,open lot is calculate with formula: Account Equity * AutoMM/100000.

: If >0 ,open lot is calculate with formula: Account Equity * AutoMM/100000. LotSize : Fix lot if AutoMM <=0.

: Fix lot if AutoMM <=0. MaxDrownDown : Max drown down percentance refer to Account Equity.

: Max drown down percentance refer to Account Equity. Slippage : Max Slippage to open trade in point.

: Max Slippage to open trade in point. Magic : Unique magic number.





Recommended timeframe: H 1































































































