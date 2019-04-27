Curiosity 13 Break Pattern
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 27 April 2019
- Activations: 5
Curiosity 13 Break Pattern It is an advanced trading system, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 13 Break Pattern have more than 70 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade. Curiosity 13 Break Pattern is a Break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode. This EA using signals to place orders. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of break price.
Curiosity 13 Break Pattern is a expert advisor based in the indicator Mars 13 Break Pattern ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/37829)
Characteristics:
- very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques
- "safety first" approach in development
- optimizable for any market
- stress-tests on historical data on multiple pairs
- fully automatic
- Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker, non-FIFO
- Fast VPS a most.
- Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD
Principal Parameters group:
- Magic Number
- Indicator option
- Option of entry and exit
- Configuration of Trade Mode
- Configuration of Entry Point
- Configuration of Position
- Configuration of Lot
- Configuration of exit
- Configuration of breakeven
- Configuration of Trailing
- Configuration of Time to Trade
- Information in the Screen