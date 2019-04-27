Curiosity 13 Break Pattern It is an advanced trading system, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 13 Break Pattern have more than 70 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade. Curiosity 13 Break Pattern is a Break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode. This EA using signals to place orders. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of break price.





Curiosity 13 Break Pattern is a expert advisor based in the indicator Mars 13 Break Pattern ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/37829)

Characteristics:

very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques

"safety first" approach in development

optimizable for any market

stress-tests on historical data on multiple pairs

pairs fully automatic

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker, non-FIFO

Fast VPS a most.

Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD

Principal Parameters group:



Magic Number

Indicator option

Option of entry and exit

Configuration of Trade Mode

Configuration of Entry Point

Configuration of Position

Configuration of Lot

Configuration of exit

Configuration of breakeven

Configuration of Trailing

Configuration of Time to Trade

Information in the Screen Recommended settings for EURUSD are set by default See the principal option of Trade here: (https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/725953)



