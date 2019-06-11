Mars 4 The Trend Colors
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 11 June 2019
- Activations: 5
Mars 4 TREND COLORS: is a Tren indicator. Is a powerful indicator of TREND for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades, PAINTING THE CANDLES OF COLOR IN FUNCTION OF THE SENSE OF TREND .This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.
- Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
- Low risk entries.
- For MT4 Only
- Great For Scalping
- Great For Swing Trading
- Colors Entry Alerts
- Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
- Works On Any Timeframe
- Works On Any Mt4 Pair
- No additional Indicator is needed.
- Its a trading strategy itself
- It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.
- Simple and easy to use.
The indicator gives a signal of ENTRY and EXIT your trade. You can use the indicator for scalping and intraday trading but also for long term trading (days/weeks/months).The indicator Mars 4 is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame.
Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the market
Features
Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system.
Information on the screen:
- Overall Trades: Trade number.
- Profitable Trades: percentage of winners
- Pip: Total pip won.
- Average Pip: Pip average per trade
- Best Pip: Best trade in pip
Indicator Parameters:
- Candle: Numbers of candles used in the indicator
- Power Trend: Power of the trend filter.
- Alert: Send an alert to the screen
- Mail: Send a message to your email
- Notification: Send a notification to your mobile app
- Information: Displays the statistics accumulated on the screen.