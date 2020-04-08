Mars 12 The Pullback Signal

Mars 12  is a Pullback indicator is a powerful indicator of Pullback trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators

  • Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
  • Low risk entries.
  • Never repaints signal.
  • Never backpaints signal.
  • Never recalculates signal.
  • For MT4 Only
  • Great For Scalping
  • Great For Swing Trading
  • Arrow Entry Alerts
  • Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
  • Works On Any Timeframe
  • Works On Any Mt4 Pair
  • No additional Indicator is needed.
  • Can be used in combination with other indicators
  • Its a trading strategy itself
  • It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.
  • Simple and easy to use.
  • PIP FOR TRADE IN THE SCREEN for best control of the trade
  • FIlter of Volume
  • Filter of Trend
  • Security exit of fail trade


Features

Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system.

Information on the screen:

Overall Trades: Trade number.
Profitable Trades: percentage of winners
Pip: Total pip won.
Average Pip: Pip average per trade
Best Pip: Best trade in pip

Indicator Parameters:
  • size: Size of the no trading zone
  • margin_exit: margin of security of exit
  • User_Security_Exit: Activate Security exit
  • Security_Exit_Pip: Pip of security exit
  • Trend_Filter: Activate Trend Filter
  • Power_Trend_Filter: Power Of Trend Filter
  • Time_Factor_Trend_Filter: Timeframe of trend
  • Filter_Volume: Activate  filter of volume
  • Alert: Send an alert to the screen.
  • Mail: Send a message to your email.
  • Notification: Send a notification to your mobile app.
  • Pip_trade: Displays the pip ot the trade in the candle of exit.
  • Information: Displays the statistics accumulated on the screen.
  • Text_info: Displays the motor of search of the indicator in the corner of the sceen.



