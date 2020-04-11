ORION . It is a 100% automatic system,

The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.

Is a revolution in the customization of the trading.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.





Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.



"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data on for multiple pairs IN 5 YEARS.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.







Input parameters:

Magic Number: One different number for pair.



Hour Init: Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session

Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker





------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.