Curiosity 11 The Candle Signal

Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade. Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode. This EA using signals to place orders. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of change the trend. You can download the demo and test it yourself.

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Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals is a expert advisor based in the indicator Mars 11 The Candle Signals( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/42013)





Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals have 17 diferent operative mode for control de cycle of trade, have operative mode for trade to trade (normal mode) for trend trade, for consolidate market, for breaking, grip, scalping and news trade in diferent operative mode. This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades several strategies.It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. The algorithm of the advisor depends on the selected settings.

Characteristics: Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

The system have option to closing profitable and loser orders in parts



Optimizable for any market.

Can be optimized in the strategy tester.

Stress-tests on historical data on multiple pairs.

pairs. Fully automatic.

It has several trading modes.

It has several types of trailing stop.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.

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HOW TO TEST CURIOSITY: (https://youtu.be/sbgwMgU5YD8)





Principal Parameters Group: (VIDEO MANUAL INPUT : https://youtu.be/S4rpJczmmto)

Magic Number.

Indicator option.

Option of entry and exit.(https://youtu.be/hKnJT6uVbGg)

Configuration of Trade Mode. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wh22miKLEA) Configuration of Operative Mode. (https://youtu.be/1DKiF-VORjc) Configuration of Entry Point. (https://youtu.be/KTfIupo8ZWU)

FILTER WHIT 23 CLASSIC INDICATOR (https://youtu.be/hm9byAay_0E ) Configuration of Lot. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhFYni-dwd0) Configuration of Risk. (https://youtu.be/GUgWZjZCmUo) Configuration of exit.( https://youtu.be/eQ0aGTJUyuI)

Partial Close: (https://youtu.be/56hA1ufgFc4)

Configuration of breakeven (https://youtu.be/X63Vpm8OgFo)

Configuration of Trailing (https://youtu.be/1z3AA3taWis)

Configuration of Time to Trade. (https://youtu.be/gdTMxC8YeoA)

Information in the Screen. Recommended settings for EURUSD are set by default.

DOWNLOAD SET HERE: (https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/726352) . Default settings in the set are recommended, but you can experiment, if you wish. See the principal option of Trade here: (https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/725953) USED FILTER WHIT 23 CLASSIC INDICATOR SEE THE INFO HERE ( https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/728285 ) ) VIDEO TUTORIAL HERE ( https://youtu.be/k8OfLGXOzzA



