Quick Lines Mastery Core By Forex Noob Tube

Quick Lines Mastery Lite v1.85 — User Manual

Publisher: Forex Noob Tube

Website: forexnoobtube.com

Full Version with Alerts and Custom Color Palette and Several Added Tools and Features Nuke all Delete 1 object at a time undo delete or undo Delete all Here

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189201?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aquick+lines

1. Overview

Quick Lines Mastery Lite is a streamlined, professional charting utility designed for MT5 traders who demand speed, precision, and a clean interface. It allows you to instantly deploy pre-configured horizontal lines, vertical lines, ray trendlines, and drag-and-drop trendlines with a single click directly from a floating, draggable control dashboard.

2. Dashboard Interface & Controls

The dashboard features a compact, centered layout designed to stay out of your way while keeping your primary drawing tools instantly accessible.

Tip: Click and drag anywhere on the Dark Slate Gray Header to reposition the dashboard panel anywhere on your chart window.

  • H-Line 1 & H-Line 2: Instantly creates a horizontal price level across the chart using your predefined custom colors, widths, and styles.

  • V-Line 1 & V-Line 2: Instantly plots a vertical time marker on the specific candle bar where you click.

  • Ray Trend: Deploys an infinite ray trendline extending infinitely to the right from your anchor point.

  • Drag Trend: Deploys a standard finite trendline segment between your starting click and your release point.

  • CANCEL Button: Instantly disengages the currently active tool, clears active drawing states, and restores chart scrolling.

3. Step-by-Step Usage Guide

  1. Activating a Tool: Click any button on the dashboard panel (e.g., H-Line 1 or Ray Trend). The button state locks, and your cursor transforms into drawing mode.

  2. Placing an Object: Click anywhere on the chart window to deploy the selected line.

  3. Continuous Drawing Mode:

    • If InpContinuousDraw is set to true , the tool remains selected after placement, allowing you to quickly drop multiple lines of the same type.

    • If set to false , the tool automatically deselects after a single placement.

  4. Canceling Action: Press the CANCEL button on the dashboard at any time to abort an active placement or release cursor lock.

  5. Deleting or Modifying Lines: All drawn objects are fully selectable ( OBJPROP_SELECTABLE = true ). Simply click directly on any line on your chart to reveal its selection handles, then press your keyboard's Delete key to remove it.

4. Input Parameters Reference (Menu Guide)

When loading the indicator onto your MT5 chart, you can customize the appearance and behavior of every tool via the inputs menu.

Horizontal Line Configuration

  • H-Line 1: Color (Default: clrFireBrick) — Sets the visual color for the first horizontal line button and output.

  • H-Line 1: Width (Pixels) (Default: 2) — Defines the line thickness in pixels for Horizontal Line 1.

  • H-Line 1: Style Pattern (Default: STYLE_SOLID) — Defines the stroke style pattern (Solid, Dashed, Dotted, etc.).

  • H-Line 2: Color (Default: clrSteelBlue) — Sets the visual color for the second horizontal line button and output.

  • H-Line 2: Width (Pixels) (Default: 2) — Defines the line thickness in pixels for Horizontal Line 2.

  • H-Line 2: Style Pattern (Default: STYLE_SOLID) — Defines the stroke style pattern for Horizontal Line 2.

Vertical Line Configuration

  • V-Line 1: Color (Default: clrFireBrick) — Sets the visual color for the first vertical time marker.

  • V-Line 1: Width (Pixels) (Default: 2) — Defines the line thickness in pixels for Vertical Line 1.

  • V-Line 1: Style Pattern (Default: STYLE_SOLID) — Defines the stroke style pattern for Vertical Line 1.

  • V-Line 2: Color (Default: clrSteelBlue) — Sets the visual color for the second vertical time marker.

  • V-Line 2: Width (Pixels) (Default: 2) — Defines the line thickness in pixels for Vertical Line 2.

  • V-Line 2: Style Pattern (Default: STYLE_SOLID) — Defines the stroke style pattern for Vertical Line 2.

Ray Trendline Configuration

  • Ray Trend: Color (Default: clrLightSeaGreen) — Sets the color for the ray trendline tool.

  • Ray Trend: Width (Pixels) (Default: 2) — Defines the line thickness in pixels for the ray trendline.

  • Ray Trend: Style Pattern (Default: STYLE_SOLID) — Defines the stroke pattern style for the ray trendline.

Drag & Drop Trendline Configuration

  • Drag Trend: Color (Default: clrMediumAquamarine) — Sets the color for the finite trendline segment tool.

  • Drag Trend: Width (Pixels) (Default: 2) — Defines the line thickness in pixels for the drag-and-drop trendline.

  • Drag Trend: Style Pattern (Default: STYLE_SOLID) — Defines the stroke pattern style for the drag-and-drop trendline.

Dashboard Display Settings

  • Panel X Coordinate (Pixels) (Default: 10) — Initial horizontal pixel offset of the dashboard panel from the top-left chart corner.

  • Panel Y Coordinate (Pixels) (Default: 30) — Initial vertical pixel offset of the dashboard panel from the top-left chart corner.

  • Keep Tool Active After Drawing (Default: true) — When true , keeps the active tool selected after placement for continuous drawing.


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