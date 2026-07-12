SWDM Position Manager EA

SWDM Position Manager EA


The SWDM Position Manager EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for automatically managing matching positions on the current chart symbol. It can manage already open positions as well as newly opened positions, as long as they match the configured position filters. It is not a classic entry-signal robot and does not open trades by itself in the default workflow. The EA is designed to protect and manage manual trades or positions opened by other tools using internal risk management logic.

The main purpose of the EA starts after the trade entry. It monitors matching open positions, calculates internal stop levels, tracks risk/reward targets, can perform partial closes, move remaining positions into break-even protection, trail the internal stop and automatically close positions when internal protection rules are triggered.

Important: The EA uses internal management. By default, it does not place visible broker-side Stop Loss or Take Profit levels. Internal stops and targets are managed by the EA. Therefore, the EA must remain active for this protection logic to work.

Main Features

  • Management of already open MetaTrader 5 positions
  • No automatic market entries in the default workflow
  • Internal Stop Loss and Take Profit logic
  • Risk/reward based position management
  • Automatic internal stop calculation based on account risk
  • Calculation based on either balance or equity
  • Optional manual internal SL distance as a percentage of the entry price
  • Optional shared risk across multiple managed positions
  • Partial close at the configured RR target
  • Break-even protection with configurable buffer
  • Early break-even protection before the full RR target is reached
  • Internal step-based trailing after break-even
  • Optional pullback protection after partial close for runner positions
  • Fast Trade Mode for short-term trade management
  • M5 entry candle confirmation in Fast Trade Mode 2
  • Internal money-lock protection for Fast Trade Mode 1 and Fast Trade Mode 2
  • Loss limitation in Fast Trade modes
  • Overtrading protection with automatic closing of additional matching positions
  • Position filters for symbol, magic number, manual positions, empty comments and empty server-side SL/TP
  • Optional protection against duplicate managers on the same account and symbol
  • Interactive chart panel with position status, internal stop, target, mode and management state

Management Modes

1. Default RR Manager

The Default RR Manager is intended for normal position management after a trade has been opened. Once a matching position is detected, the EA calculates an internal stop. If the manual internal SL distance is set to 0, the stop distance is calculated based on the configured account risk.

If multiple positions are managed at the same time, the automatic risk can optionally be shared across all managed positions. This helps prevent the full configured risk from being applied separately to every single position.

After the stop calculation, the EA calculates the internal RR target. When this target is reached, the EA can close part of the position and move the remaining volume into break-even protection. If a partial close is not possible because of broker minimum volume or volume step restrictions, break-even management is still activated.

The EA can also reduce risk before the full RR target is reached. Once an internal intermediate RR level is reached, the stop can be tightened. After break-even, the EA uses an internal trailing system. The internal stop only moves in the trade direction and is never loosened.

2. Fast Trade Mode

The Fast Trade Mode is intended for fast manual trading workflows where open positions should be protected quickly. This mode separates positions by volume.

Fast Trade Mode 1

Fast Trade Mode 1 is designed for 0.01 lot positions. The EA can close a position when the open loss reaches the configured loss limit in account currency. In addition, an internal money lock can be activated once the position reaches the configured open profit.

  • 0.01 lot positions are handled as Fast Trade Mode 1
  • Configurable loss limit in account currency
  • Internal profit protection after a defined open profit is reached
  • Step-by-step increase of the locked profit if open profit continues to grow
Fast Trade Mode 2

Fast Trade Mode 2 is designed for positions from 0.02 lot and above. This mode uses M5 candle logic and internal capital protection rules.

The EA checks the M5 candle that was already running when the position was opened. It does not wait for the next M5 candle after entry. If the entry M5 candle does not confirm the position direction, the position is closed. For a buy position, the entry M5 candle must close bullish. For a sell position, the entry M5 candle must close bearish.

Fast Trade Mode 2 also checks the configured loss limit first. If the open loss reaches the configured amount, the position is closed before any other rule is applied. This priority is intended to protect capital.

After the entry candle is confirmed, the EA can apply an internal money lock. In addition, the position can be closed if an opposite M5 candle closes after the confirmed entry candle.

Overtrading Protection

The EA includes built-in overtrading protection. When this function is enabled, the EA limits how many matching positions may be managed at the same time.

If more matching positions exist than allowed, additional newer positions are closed automatically. Older matching positions are kept first. This function is useful when multiple manual clicks, other tools or broker-side behavior create more positions than intended.

Position Filters

The EA does not manage every position automatically. It only manages positions that match the active filters. The filters are intentionally conservative to prevent the EA from interfering with unrelated trades or other Expert Advisors.

  • Manage current chart symbol only
  • Manage manual positions only
  • Manage positions with empty comments only
  • Manage positions without server-side SL and TP only
  • Optional magic number filter
  • Ignore positions that existed before the EA was attached
  • Prevent duplicate manager instances on the same account and symbol

Internal Management

The SWDM Position Manager EA is based on internal protection logic. The internal stop, the internal target and the internal position state are stored and managed by the EA. Visible broker-side Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are not required.

Because the protection logic is internal, the EA must remain active on the chart. MetaTrader 5 must be connected and Algo Trading must stay enabled. If MetaTrader 5 is closed, the EA is removed from the chart or Algo Trading is disabled, the internal stop and target management cannot be executed.

Chart Panel

The EA includes an interactive chart panel with important information about the current management state.

  • EA status
  • Current management mode
  • Number of open positions
  • Number of managed and skipped positions
  • Overtrading protection status
  • RR and SL mode
  • Counters for partial closes and closed positions
  • Internal stop
  • Target price
  • Position direction, volume and entry price
  • Position management state
  • Fast Trade protection status when Fast Trade Mode is active

The position list uses accordion rows. Position details can be opened and closed directly on the chart. The panel can also be moved on the chart.

Typical Workflow

  1. Attach the EA to the chart of the symbol you want to manage.
  2. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.
  3. Select the management mode.
  4. Open a position manually or with another tool.
  5. The EA manages matching positions according to its internal rules.
  6. Monitor the internal stop, target, status and management stage in the chart panel.

Recommended Use

This EA is suitable as a risk and trade management assistant. It is useful for traders who use their own entry rules and need a separate tool for managing open positions.

  • For manual traders who want automatic internal protection logic
  • For traders who want to manage positions without broker-side SL/TP
  • For traders who want partial close and break-even logic
  • For traders who want internal trailing after break-even
  • For traders who need fast protection for short-term manual trades
  • For traders who want a limit against overtrading behavior

Important Notes

This EA does not guarantee profits. It is a management tool, not a prediction system. Trading results depend on market conditions, spread, execution quality, symbol behavior, broker rules, account type, position size and the selected settings.

Internal protection only works while the EA is running, the terminal is connected and Algo Trading is enabled. Always test the settings in the Strategy Tester or on a demo account before using them on a live account.

The EA can close positions automatically when internal rules are triggered. Make sure you understand the selected mode and all position filters before using the EA.

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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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