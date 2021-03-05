EurUsd Covid19 Resilient EA

5

This EA has been developed to trade the EURUSD pair on the 5min chart interval. Back testing has been conducted from 2015 resulting in a return of 80% to 100% per annum. This EA has survived periods when the market collapsed during volatile Covid-19.


Key features of this Expert Advisor:

  • No settings need to be configured except for attaching the EA to your 5min EURUSD chart and publishing it on your VPS for auto trading
  • Lot sizes are configured dynamically based on your equity to manage your risk and maximize your return on investment
  • Uses a unique algorithm that does not depend on indicators and fundamentals

Things to consider when using this EA:

  • Minimum starting trade equity should be 1000.00 USD
  • Use a broker with low spreads. I use a broker (ICMarkets RAW Spreads) with a spread less than 5 - IMPORTANT
  • Use a VPS with low latency for lowest slippage
  • Draw down can reach 65% in extreme market conditions hence use a broker that has a minimum of a 70% stop-out policy on a margin call
  • ONLY use on EURUSD pair as this has been developed specifically for EURUSD

Reason why I developed this EA:

I was tired of buying EA’s that simply didn’t work over an extended period of time and decided to use my trading knowledge and developed something that I could trust. I want people to make money especially if your last resort is trading to try and make a living because you were impacted by Covid-19


Reviews 1
Yashmita
29
Yashmita 2021.06.09 10:10 
 

Really the best BOT I have used with a truly impressive return of 80%+. I intend now after testing it, investing more for myself as well as my family. A true generational wealth product that can impact positively the lives of those using it to secure a future of themselves and their families

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Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Yashmita
29
Yashmita 2021.06.09 10:10 
 

Really the best BOT I have used with a truly impressive return of 80%+. I intend now after testing it, investing more for myself as well as my family. A true generational wealth product that can impact positively the lives of those using it to secure a future of themselves and their families

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