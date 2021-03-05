EurUsd Covid19 Resilient EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA has been developed to trade the EURUSD pair on the 5min chart interval. Back testing has been conducted from 2015 resulting in a return of 80% to 100% per annum. This EA has survived periods when the market collapsed during volatile Covid-19.
Key features of this Expert Advisor:
- No settings need to be configured except for attaching the EA to your 5min EURUSD chart and publishing it on your VPS for auto trading
- Lot sizes are configured dynamically based on your equity to manage your risk and maximize your return on investment
- Uses a unique algorithm that does not depend on indicators and fundamentals
Things to consider when using this EA:
- Minimum starting trade equity should be 1000.00 USD
- Use a broker with low spreads. I use a broker (ICMarkets RAW Spreads) with a spread less than 5 - IMPORTANT
- Use a VPS with low latency for lowest slippage
- Draw down can reach 65% in extreme market conditions hence use a broker that has a minimum of a 70% stop-out policy on a margin call
- ONLY use on EURUSD pair as this has been developed specifically for EURUSD
Reason why I developed this EA:
I was tired of buying EA’s that simply didn’t work over an extended period of time and decided to use my trading knowledge and developed something that I could trust. I want people to make money especially if your last resort is trading to try and make a living because you were impacted by Covid-19
Really the best BOT I have used with a truly impressive return of 80%+. I intend now after testing it, investing more for myself as well as my family. A true generational wealth product that can impact positively the lives of those using it to secure a future of themselves and their families