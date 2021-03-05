EurUsd Covid19 Resilient EA

This EA has been developed to trade the EURUSD pair on the 5min chart interval. Back testing has been conducted from 2015 resulting in a return of 80% to 100% per annum. This EA has survived periods when the market collapsed during volatile Covid-19.







Key features of this Expert Advisor:

No settings need to be configured except for attaching the EA to your 5min EURUSD chart and publishing it on your VPS for auto trading

Lot sizes are configured dynamically based on your equity to manage your risk and maximize your return on investment

Uses a unique algorithm that does not depend on indicators and fundamentals

Things to consider when using this EA:

Minimum starting trade equity should be 1000.00 USD

Use a broker with low spreads. I use a broker (ICMarkets RAW Spreads) with a spread less than 5 - IMPORTANT



Use a VPS with low latency for lowest slippage

Draw down can reach 65% in extreme market conditions hence use a broker that has a minimum of a 70% stop-out policy on a margin call

O NLY use on EURUSD pair as this has been developed specifically for EURUSD

Reason why I developed this EA:

I was tired of buying EA’s that simply didn’t work over an extended period of time and decided to use my trading knowledge and developed something that I could trust. I want people to make money especially if your last resort is trading to try and make a living because you were impacted by Covid-19



