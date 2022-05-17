Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5

A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned with the implicit cross exchange rate.

Benefits of this EA

  • Easy to set up and supervise
  • Trade forex, crypto and metal pair rings
  • Adapts to spread, commissions and slippage
  • The strategy is time-frame independent
  • It implements 25 built-in pair rings
  • A theoretical zero risk strategy
  • NFA/FIFO compliant


Features

  • 25 built-in pair rings or...
  • Enter your desired pair ring in inputs
  • Possibility to hedge or not to hedge
  • Customizable trading weekdays and hours
  • Customizable Trade Trigger and Profit Target
  • Customizable leverage and risk


The EA adapts its behavior to slippage. If the broker incurrs into considerable slippage when filling first two orders of the deal, the EA will refrain from hedging thus locking-in a loss in the ring. Instead, it will handle the deal as a mean reversion deal using only the first two pairs, which is still very likely to be profitable.


Usage Tips

  • Trade with an "instant execution" broker
  • Trade from a VPS or a good network point
  • Backtest in M1 HLOC/Every Tick mode with and without random delays
  • In netting accounts: don't trade rings with overlapping pairs simultaneously
  • In hedging accounts: trade many rings at the same time without restrictions
  • Changing the magic number from pair ring to pair ring is not necessary



Input Parameters

  • Pair Ring: Select a built-in pair ring to trade or select "Manual Inputs".
  • 1st Symbol: The first symbol of the pair ring. For example, EURUSD.
  • 2nd Symbol: The second symbol of the pair ring. For example, EURGBP.
  • Hedge Symbol: The hedge symbol of the pair ring. For example, GBPUSD.
  • Trade Trigger: The minimum price discrepancy to trade in pips. A higher trigger will cause less trading frequency.
  • Profit Target: The profit target for the deals in pips. A higher profit target will cause more variance in trading results.
  • Hedge: Enable or disable hedging of the deals. Deals can also be profitable without hedging and transaction costs are smaller.
  • Trading Weekdays: Enable or disable trading on any given weekday, from monday to sunday.
  • Trading Hours: Set the trading hours for the EA. By default it trades from 00 to 21 hours.
  • Leverage: Select the leverage the EA must use when trading the pair ring.
  • Slippage: Maximum slippage on orders in points.


Built-in Pair Rings

  • EURUSD/EURGBP/GBPUSD
  • EURJPY/EURGBP/GBPJPY
  • EURJPY/EURUSD/USDJPY
  • EURCHF/EURUSD/USDCHF
  • NZDCAD/NZDUSD/USDCAD
  • NZDCHF/NZDUSD/USDCHF
  • AUDJPY/AUDUSD/USDJPY
  • And many more!
The EA can trade any pair ring of your choosing, for example BTCUSD/BTCEUR/EURUSD or XAUUSD/XAUEUR/EURUSD.


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GBPUSD indicator.mq5 – Smart Signal Arrow Indicator Mark.mq5 is a professional-grade, fully autonomous signal indicator designed for serious traders who want visual, consistent trade signals with smart logic and advanced filtering. Built for GBPUSD M15 , it generates Buy , Sell , Buy Stop , and Sell Stop signals using a custom combination of Alligator (Lips) , RSI , DEMA , and DeMarker indicators — and it even writes signal data to a .csv file for automation or external trade management. K
Volitility 100 Sniper EA
Levon Odain Power
Utilities
The Vix100 Sniper Fx EA  is a fully automated trading system designed for Scalping  Volitility 100 on the MetaTrader 5 platform . It uses a combination of moving average filters and optional RSI divergence detection to identify potential Buy or Sell trade opportunities. The EA dynamically calculates lot size based on a user-defined risk percentage, adapting position size to account equity and stop loss distance. It includes advanced trade management tools such as trailing stop, break-even funct
ChartMaster TradePad for MT5
Anna Russel Abanes
Utilities
Take control of your trading with ChartMaster TradePad – a powerful all-in-one trading panel designed to simplify order execution, risk management, and market analysis. Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, ChartMaster TradePad gives you the speed, clarity, and precision you need to maximize your trading performance. Key Features Market Dashboard Real-time Market Data : Symbol, spread, RSI(14), ATR(14), trend direction, volume, and trading signals at a glance. Clear Trend & S
Apex Trade Manager with Trailling sl
Gadhavi Hardikkumar
Utilities
This is tool that will help you to manage your trades.you can set target 1,2,3 in points and percentage size of lot size you want to close at this targets.like you have set target 1,2,3 as 5$,10$ and 15$ with size 40%,30%,30%.now if you take entry on xauusd on 4220 with 0.1 lot then it will close 0.04 lot on 5$ target ,0.03 lot at 10$ target and remaining quantity at 15$ target. you can set stoploss also in points. the stoploss and target will be automatically set when you take trade. also there
Pro Risk Manager MT5
Goran Matev
Utilities
️ ProRiskManager: Professional Trade Management for MT5 Stop guessing lot sizes. Start trading like a professional. ProRiskManager is a visual trade management tool that calculates perfect position sizes and manages your trades automatically. Set your risk percentage once, focus on your strategy, and let the EA handle the math. New to ProRiskManager? Read the Complete User Guide (5 min read) Core Features Smart Position Sizing Automatic Lot Calculation: Set your risk % (e.g., 1%) a
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Takashi Ohtaku
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Takashi Ohtaku 2025.04.04 05:00 
 

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