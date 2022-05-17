Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5

A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned with the implicit cross exchange rate.

Benefits of this EA



Easy to set up and supervise

Trade forex, crypto and metal pair rings



Adapts to spread, commissions and slippage

The strategy is time-frame independent

It implements 25 built-in pair rings

A theoretical zero risk strategy

NFA/FIFO compliant



Features



25 built-in pair rings or...



Enter your desired pair ring in inputs



Possibility to hedge or not to hedge

Customizable trading weekdays and hours

Customizable Trade Trigger and Profit Target

Customizable leverage and risk





The EA adapts its behavior to slippage. If the broker incurrs into considerable slippage when filling first two orders of the deal, the EA will refrain from hedging thus locking-in a loss in the ring. Instead, it will handle the deal as a mean reversion deal using only the first two pairs, which is still very likely to be profitable.





Usage Tips



Trade with an "instant execution" broker

Trade from a VPS or a good network point

Backtest in M1 HLOC/Every Tick mode with and without random delays



In netting accounts: don't trade rings with overlapping pairs simultaneously



In hedging accounts: trade many rings at the same time without restrictions



Changing the magic number from pair ring to pair ring is not necessary







Input Parameters



Pair Ring: Select a built-in pair ring to trade or select "Manual Inputs".

1st Symbol: The first symbol of the pair ring. For example, EURUSD.

2nd Symbol: The second symbol of the pair ring. For example, EURGBP.

Hedge Symbol: The hedge symbol of the pair ring. For example, GBPUSD.

Trade Trigger: The minimum price discrepancy to trade in pips. A higher trigger will cause less trading frequency.

Profit Target: The profit target for the deals in pips. A higher profit target will cause more variance in trading results.

Hedge: Enable or disable hedging of the deals. Deals can also be profitable without hedging and transaction costs are smaller.

Trading Weekdays: Enable or disable trading on any given weekday, from monday to sunday.

Trading Hours: Set the trading hours for the EA. By default it trades from 00 to 21 hours.

Leverage: Select the leverage the EA must use when trading the pair ring.

Slippage: Maximum slippage on orders in points.





Built-in Pair Rings



EURUSD/EURGBP/GBPUSD

EURJPY/EURGBP/GBPJPY

EURJPY/EURUSD/USDJPY

EURCHF/EURUSD/USDCHF

NZDCAD/NZDUSD/USDCAD

NZDCHF/NZDUSD/USDCHF

AUDJPY/AUDUSD/USDJPY

And many more!

The EA can trade any pair ring of your choosing, for example BTCUSD/BTCEUR/EURUSD or XAUUSD/XAUEUR/EURUSD.



