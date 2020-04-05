Delta Pulse Auto EA

DeltaPulse Auto for MT5

DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls.

What this Expert Advisor does

DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot.

  • Automated divergence-based entries
  • Quantum Delta Wave confirmation
  • ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit management
  • Break-even and ATR trailing functions
  • Risk-based or fixed-lot position sizing
  • Built-in prop-firm protection rules
  • 27 ready-to-load presets

Trading logic

The Expert Advisor evaluates the market on each closed bar. It rebuilds the Quantum Delta Wave, detects fresh structural divergence around recent pivots, and can require extreme-zone confirmation before allowing an entry.

  • Buy setup: bullish divergence, where price makes a lower low while the wave makes a higher low in oversold territory
  • Sell setup: bearish divergence, where price makes a higher high while the wave makes a lower high in overbought territory
  • Entry style: selective, rule-based, and designed to avoid overtrading

Trade management

Every trade is opened with a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. The default configuration uses ATR-based exits, while fixed-point stop and target values are also available.

  • Hard Stop Loss on every trade
  • Hard Take Profit on every trade
  • Break-even trigger with profit lock
  • ATR trailing stop to protect gains
  • One trade per symbol by default
  • One entry per bar by default

Risk engine

DeltaPulse Auto includes a built-in risk engine intended for disciplined trading and challenge-style account rules. The default design focuses on capital preservation rather than aggressive exposure.

  • Risk % of balance sizing mode
  • Fixed lot sizing mode
  • Daily loss limit control
  • Maximum drawdown control
  • Optional profit target
  • Optional close-on-limit protection

The EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques. Each trade carries a defined stop, and the default setup is intentionally conservative for structured risk handling.

Included presets

DeltaPulse Auto includes 27 presets so users can start with a configuration that is already aligned with the target market and account style.

  • Forex presets for major pairs and intraday or swing use
  • Metals presets for instruments such as gold and silver
  • Index presets for session-aware index trading
  • Crypto presets for 24/7 markets with wider ATR settings
  • Broker account-type presets for Cent, Standard, ECN, and Large accounts
  • Prop-firm style presets for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and generic one-step challenge workflows

Main inputs

The inputs are organized so traders can understand and adjust the main behavior of the system without changing the core strategy logic.

  • Strategy engine: Delta Wave lookback, smoothing, OB/OS boundaries, pivot spacing, extreme-zone confirmation
  • Sizing and stops: sizing mode, risk %, fixed lot, max lot, ATR or fixed SL/TP
  • Management and filters: break-even, ATR trailing, max positions, one-per-bar, session filter, spread filter, magic number
  • Guards: daily loss limit, maximum drawdown, optional profit target

Setup and workflow

For first use, load the preset that best matches your symbol, timeframe, and account type. Then forward-test on a demo account before moving to a live or funded environment.

  • Install the EA in the Experts folder of MetaTrader 5
  • Load the matching preset from the Inputs tab
  • Use a unique magic number per chart
  • Keep spread and session filters enabled when appropriate
  • Forward-test before live deployment

Dashboard

The live dashboard displays balance, equity, open trades, daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, and the current status of the EA. If trading is halted by a protection rule, the dashboard shows the reason.

Best use case

DeltaPulse Auto is intended for traders who want an automated divergence strategy with clear risk boundaries, structured trade management, and preset-based deployment across multiple market types.

Risk disclosure

This software is a technical analysis and trade-automation tool. It does not guarantee profit, and past performance, including backtests and demo results, is not indicative of future results.

Trading Forex, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies on margin carries significant risk. Always test on a demo account first and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

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