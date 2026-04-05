Objectives

The Objective indicator can be viewed as a complete trading system. The indicator analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. Can be used as a channel indicator or level indicator!





The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart. Shows favorable moments for entering the market in stripes.





This indicator allows you to analyze historical data and, based on them, display instructions for further actions on the trader's screen. Buy this indicator to find out how to spot the correct reversals to trade.