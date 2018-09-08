MMM Heiken Ashi Special Series

MMM Heiken Ashi Special Series strategy:

  • The robot uses its built-in Heiken Ashi improved and tested indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. Perfect for Scalping;
  • It will not send an order unless the calculations determine a good trend of profit;
  • Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections like Trailing Stop Loss where the stop loss may be moved near to the pair current price once the order has positive profit. You can also define the account minimum equity percentage required or maximum spread value to send a new order.
  • You can define the orders limits of profits or losses in currency values and may establish its expiration in minutes.

General Inputs

  • Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Closes orders with any loss of value over (in currency): this parameter works like the traditional Stop Loss, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;
  • Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Orders expiration time in minutes: this parameter was created to set the order expiration order in minutes. The default value is 1440 minutes (one day). Set it to 0 if you do not want to use it. The minimum value is 10 minutes;
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open of this symbol: this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
  • Maximum Spread allowed for operations: use this parameter to define the maximum spread allowed in your operations, set it to 0 if you do not want to use it;
  • Maximum Allowed Spread: use this parameter to set the maximum SPREAD value allowed on your tradings. By default the value is set to 150;
  • Magic Number: this parameter identifies the order the EA is working with.

Lot Size Variance Inputs

  • Double Lots on Gain: if true, the EA will double the volume of the next orders after closing a profitable order of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with false. If set to true works in Martingale mode;
  • Maximum Lot Size Allowed: use this parameter if you want to limit the lot size as the above parameter increases the lot size. Set it to 0 if you do not want to use it;

Indicator's Inputs

  • Trade on strong trend signal only: set this parameter to true to filter weak signals and trade on strong trend signals only (much safer);
  • Moving Average Period: defines the moving average time frame to work inside Heiken Ashi algorithm. Best results if this time frame is smaller than the graphic's time frame;
  • Moving Average Method: defines the moving average method to work inside Heiken Ashi algorithm. Best results if this time frame is smaller than the graphic's time frame;
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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5 (2)
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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