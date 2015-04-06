Crossover ema super

Trading cannot be perfect! There are losses and wins, just accept it!


Trust your system, it has been tested and re tested to reach this point. 


Anytime you feel like you have doubts about it, simply run a new backtesting and see by yourself what it has done in the past 1-2 years!!


Trading is a game that can only be beaten from the patient ones


If you want to become rich overnight, you are in the wrong place my friend.


However, if you want to do this with maturity and understanding of how trading works, congratulations, you  have just found the Saint grail of the Forex market.




Regards


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Thi Luong Bac
Indicators
The Accelerator MT4 forex indicator was designed by Bill Williams’ and warns you of early trend changes for any currency pair. The indicator is also known as the Accelerator/Deceleration forex indicator. It basically looks for changes in momentum, either accelerating or decelerating. As you can see from the EUR/USD H1 chart shown below, the indicator draws green and red bars above and below the 0.00 level. Green and red bars above the 0.00 level suggest bullish momentum in price (price goes up).
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