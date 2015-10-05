SQ Swing Fibo Marker

Swing Fibo Marker is adaptive advanced indicator that automatically detects price swings. After swing detection, it draws five profit targets, entry level and stop loss level.

Levels are calculated base on price swing size, according to Fibonacci levels specified as entry points. When price touch the level indicator create alerts.

List of supported alert types:

Popup alerts

Email alerts

Push notification

On screen output

Suggested timeframe to trade: H1 or higher. The higher timeframe is used to detect wave, the more stable it is.





Description of the parameters