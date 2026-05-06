Gold Smart Trend Predictor

Professional XAUUSD H1 trend indicator with non-repainting signals, ATR-based SL/TP levels, forecast visualization, dashboard analytics, and Telegram alerts.

Designed for traders who want fewer but higher-quality gold trend entries instead of noisy scalping signals.

The indicator combines:

multi-EMA trend structure,

ADX trend-strength filtering,

stochastic momentum confirmation,

higher-timeframe direction alignment,

volatility-adaptive risk levels.

Signals are generated only on closed candles and never repaint.

Best Use Case

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Trading style: intraday swing / trend-following

Market condition: trending markets

The indicator performs best during directional gold movements and intentionally avoids weak sideways conditions.

What the Indicator Does

When all trend filters align:

the indicator generates a BUY or SELL signal,

projects a 10-hour forecast zone,

calculates ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels,

displays suggested lot sizing based on risk percentage,

optionally sends Telegram alerts.

When conditions are unclear, the indicator stays neutral and shows no signal.

The goal is simple:

Clear trend confirmation instead of constant market noise.

Non-Repainting Signals

Core Features

All calculations are performed only on fully closed candles.

Signals never move or disappear after a candle closes.

Multi-Factor Trend Engine

The signal engine combines:

Fast/slow EMA trend direction

ADX trend-strength filter

7-EMA ribbon alignment

Stochastic momentum confirmation

Higher-timeframe EMA alignment

A signal appears only when all components agree.

This significantly reduces false entries during weak market conditions.

Forecast Visualization

When a signal appears, the indicator draws:

projected phantom candles,

a volatility expansion channel,

directional bias for the next ~10 hours.

This helps visualize expected movement and market pressure.

ATR-Based Risk Management

The indicator automatically displays:

Entry reference price

Stop Loss level

Take Profit level

Reward-to-risk ratio

Suggested lot size

Default setup:

Risk/Reward ≈ 1 : 1.21

Cockpit Dashboard

The on-chart dashboard shows:

current market state,

ATR volatility,

SL/TP distances,

lot-size suggestion,

live signal statistics,

win-rate estimate,

profit-factor proxy.

The dashboard uses only the trader’s local chart history.

Alert System

Supported alert channels:

MetaTrader popup alerts

Sound alerts

Telegram notifications

Telegram alerts require:

enabling WebRequest,

whitelisting https://api.telegram.org ,

entering bot token and chat ID.

Backtest Reference

Calibration period:

January 2020 → April 2026

Out-of-sample test window:

2025 → April 2026

Results:

Win Rate: 65.0%

Profit Factor: 2.06

590 tracked setups

Full historical window:

Win Rate: 55.6%

Profit Factor: 1.36

Max Drawdown: 14.97%

These are historical backtest results and not guarantees of future performance.

Recommended Settings

Default parameters are already calibrated for XAUUSD H1.

Changing engine settings may invalidate the reference backtest statistics.

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum history: 1500 bars

This indicator does NOT place trades automatically.

It is an analytical decision-support tool.

Best results are typically achieved when combined with discretionary market structure analysis.

RequirementsImportant NotesDisclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk.

This indicator is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a guarantee of future results.