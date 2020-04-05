Capital Waves Pro

Capital Waves Pro

Indicator-confirmed intraday trading for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5

Important: Capital Waves Pro is an automated Expert Advisor, not a profit guarantee. It can produce losing trades and drawdowns. Test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live use.

Product overview

Capital Waves Pro is a rule-based intraday Expert Advisor developed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It evaluates completed candles and combines momentum, directional strength and trend confirmation before opening a position. Entries are not tied to a fixed hour in the default mode.

The default strategy combines RSI, Bears Power and ADX/DMI for entry confirmation. MACD provides the primary indicator-based exit. Every position also receives an initial Stop Loss and Take Profit, while additional protection and position-management tools can be enabled by the user.

Item Recommended configuration
Platform MetaTrader 5
Product type Expert Advisor
Symbol GBPUSD, including broker suffixes such as GBPUSD.a or GBPUSD-Z
Timeframe M30
Direction Long and short
Account type Netting or hedging
Trading style Indicator-confirmed intraday trend participation
Position limit One EA position on the symbol at a time

How the default entry works

Signals are calculated from completed M30 candles. A trade is considered only when all enabled confirmations agree.

Indicator Role in the entry model Default
RSI Confirms momentum through a fresh level crossing. Long signals use a cross above 55; short signals use the symmetrical cross below 45. Period 19, level 55
Bears Power Confirms whether bearish pressure is improving or deteriorating from the previous completed bar. Period 10, slope confirmation
ADX and DMI ADX checks trend strength. A fresh +DI/-DI cross confirms the direction. Period 28, minimum ADX 20
No forced daily trade: the default signal mode waits for valid indicator confirmation. Some days may have no trade. The maximum-trades-per-day input is a limit, not a target.

How positions are closed

  • MACD reversal: the default indicator exit closes a long position after a bearish MACD main-line/signal-line cross and a short position after a bullish cross.
  • Initial Stop Loss: 60 pips by default.
  • Initial Take Profit: 180 pips by default.
  • Maximum holding time: 16 hours by default.
  • Optional Bollinger Bands exit: available but disabled in the default setup.
  • Optional management: break-even, one partial close, fixed-pip trailing and ATR trailing are available but disabled by default.

Default configuration

Parameter group Default behavior
Entry mode Original Signals: indicator-only entry with no fixed entry hour
Risk sizing 5.5% of equity per trade
Maximum spread 3.0 pips
Cooldown after exit 90 minutes
Maximum entries 1 per broker-server day
Daily equity-loss protection 6%
Peak-equity drawdown protection 20%
Trading days Monday through Friday
News filter Available, disabled by default
Risk warning: 5.5% equity risk per trade is aggressive and was used for the supplied growth-oriented preset. A more conservative starting point is 1% to 2% on a demo account. Reducing risk changes both potential return and drawdown. The user remains responsible for selecting a risk level appropriate for the account.

Position sizing

Three position-sizing modes are available:

  • Fixed lot: uses the lot size selected by the user.
  • Percent of balance: calculates volume from balance, risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.
  • Percent of equity: calculates volume from current equity, risk percentage and Stop Loss distance. This is the default mode.

The EA uses the broker's tick value, volume step, minimum volume, maximum volume and symbol volume limit when calculating an order. If the calculated volume is below the broker's minimum and minimum-lot override is disabled, the trade is skipped rather than increasing risk automatically.

Execution and protection filters

  • Maximum spread filter
  • Quote freshness check
  • Optional new-bar price-gap filter
  • Broker trading-session check
  • Configurable weekday and server-time session window
  • Post-exit cooldown
  • Maximum number of entries per day
  • Optional consecutive-loss limit
  • Optional MetaTrader 5 economic-calendar filter
  • Order margin check, broker stop-distance validation and transient-error retries

The on-chart status panel explains why the EA is waiting or blocking an entry, including spread, session, cooldown, risk, daily limit and indicator-data conditions.

Installation and first use

  1. Install the product from the MQL5 Market into MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open a GBPUSD M30 chart. A broker suffix is acceptable.
  3. Attach Capital Waves Pro to one chart.
  4. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5 and allow algorithmic trading in the EA settings.
  5. Keep the default indicator mode for the documented strategy.
  6. Select an appropriate risk level. New users should begin with 1% to 2% on demo.
  7. Confirm that the status panel reports that the EA is ready and waiting for a signal.
  8. Use a stable internet connection or a suitable VPS if continuous operation is required.

Historical Strategy Tester reference

Historical simulation only - not a live trading record and not a forecast.
Test item Result reported by MT5
Period 1 August 2024 to 31 July 2026
Symbol and timeframe GBPUSD-Z, M30
Model Every tick based on real ticks
History quality 100% real ticks
Initial deposit 5,000 USD
Total net profit 5,322.05 USD as reported by the MT5 summary
Profit Factor 2.85
Number of trades 56
Maximum equity drawdown 15.37%

The parameters and risk setting were selected using the same historical interval. The result is therefore in-sample and contains optimization bias. The sample contains only 56 trades. It should not be treated as proof of future profitability or stability. Different brokers, spreads, commissions, swaps, slippage, leverage, tick data and market conditions can materially change the result.

Frequently asked questions

Does the EA open a trade every day?

No. The default mode trades only when all enabled indicator conditions agree. The one-trade-per-day setting is a maximum limit, not a promise of daily activity.

Does it enter at a fixed time?

No, not in the default Original Signals mode. Daily entry hour and minute inputs remain available for optional legacy daily-entry modes. They are ignored by the documented default signal mode.

Can I use another symbol or timeframe?

The product is designed and tested for GBPUSD M30. It can warn about a different chart and can optionally reject it through Strict Chart mode. Using another symbol or timeframe is outside the documented configuration.

Does it support broker symbol suffixes?

Yes. Names containing GBPUSD, such as GBPUSD.a or GBPUSD-Z, are accepted.

Does it use martingale, grid, arbitrage or recovery trading?

No. The EA does not multiply lot size after a loss, build a recovery grid or use arbitrage logic.

Can it hold several positions?

No. It permits one position managed by this EA on the symbol at a time.

Can I trade manually on the same symbol?

A manual position or a position with another magic number on the same symbol blocks new EA entries. This prevents the EA from mixing its trade management with unrelated positions. Manual trading on other symbols is not directly blocked.

Are daily loss and drawdown limits based only on this EA?

No. They are calculated from total account equity. Other EAs and manual positions can therefore affect these protection thresholds. When a threshold is reached, Capital Waves Pro closes its own positions and blocks new entries; it does not close unrelated positions.

What happens after MetaTrader or the VPS restarts?

On a live account, the daily-equity reference, peak-equity reference and partial-close state are stored using MetaTrader terminal Global Variables. The Reset Protection State input should be used only when the user intentionally wants to clear that saved protection state.

Is the news filter included in historical tests?

No. The optional news filter uses the built-in MetaTrader 5 economic calendar during live operation and is disabled inside the Strategy Tester. Historical tests therefore do not simulate this optional filter.

Why might a valid-looking signal be skipped?

Possible reasons include spread above the configured limit, stale quote, closed broker session, cooldown, daily trade limit, account-protection limit, insufficient margin, volume below the broker minimum, an existing position, or indicator history not being ready. The status panel displays the current reason.

What is the required minimum deposit?

There is no universal minimum because contract size, leverage, tick value, minimum lot and margin requirements differ by broker. The position-size calculation may deliberately skip a trade when the selected risk is too small for the broker's minimum volume. Always test with the intended broker and account settings.

Will my results match the published test?

No identical result can be expected. Historical tests are simulations, and live execution includes changing spreads, commissions, swaps, latency and slippage. Future market conditions will also differ from the optimization interval.

Should I change the indicator parameters?

The published configuration should be tested before making changes. Parameter changes create a different strategy profile and should be validated independently. Avoid selecting parameters only because they improve one historical test.

Support

Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and MQL5 private messages. When reporting a technical issue, include the MetaTrader 5 build, broker, symbol name, timeframe, account type, relevant Experts and Journal messages, and the input set used. Do not post account passwords or other private credentials.

Trading foreign exchange involves risk. Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Use settings that are appropriate for your financial situation and risk tolerance.

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Experts
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Experts
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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