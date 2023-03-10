GOLD EA MT5 is a fully automated trading robot, which is developed by using the "Trend for MT5" indicator. It is based on the neural network+grid system, it selects trading opportunities with high probability of profit and low risk. The minimum initial deposit is 250 USD per 0.01 initial lots, every position has a hidden stop loss. EA has good performances on XAUUSD, and the maximum drawdown is relatively low. You can use 1-minute open price backtest mode on MT5 client to do backtest. The value of this EA deserves more than the current price, the next price should rise.

EA operation:

It is only suitable for hedge account and brokers with the additional last one decimal of the price.

EA is not sensitive to spreads and slippages, but I suggest using excellent ECN brokers;

It is only used for XAUUSD, the default timeframe is M15;

The use of the EA is very simple, loading the EA to XAUUSD chart, it will automatically trade, switching any timeframe does not affect the EA running.

chart, it will automatically trade, switching any timeframe does not affect the EA running. Use leverage above or equal to 1:100, initial lots is 0.01 for every 250 USD deposits.

Inputlots: initial lots, the default is 0.01;

Distance: the distance for adding next positions, the default is 50 pips;

Tp: take profit point, the default is 30 pips;

Slmoney: stop loss(money), the default is 50 USD, it is not recommended to modify it, the EA will automatically set stop loss according to the fomular :"SLmoney * initial lots/minimum volumes allowed by brokers".

Past results, do not guarantee them in the future.