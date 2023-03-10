Gold EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 March 2023
- Activations: 20
GOLD EA MT5 is a fully automated trading robot, which is developed by using the "Trend for MT5" indicator. It is based on the neural network+grid system, it selects trading opportunities with high probability of profit and low risk. The minimum initial deposit is 250 USD per 0.01 initial lots, every position has a hidden stop loss. EA has good performances on XAUUSD, and the maximum drawdown is relatively low. You can use 1-minute open price backtest mode on MT5 client to do backtest. The value of this EA deserves more than the current price, the next price should rise.
EA operation:
- It is only suitable for hedge account and brokers with the additional last one decimal of the price.
- EA is not sensitive to spreads and slippages, but I suggest using excellent ECN brokers;
- It is only used for XAUUSD, the default timeframe is M15;
- The use of the EA is very simple, loading the EA to XAUUSD chart, it will automatically trade, switching any timeframe does not affect the EA running.
- Use leverage above or equal to 1:100, initial lots is 0.01 for every 250 USD deposits.
- Inputlots: initial lots, the default is 0.01;
- Distance: the distance for adding next positions, the default is 50 pips;
- Tp: take profit point, the default is 30 pips;
- Slmoney: stop loss(money), the default is 50 USD, it is not recommended to modify it, the EA will automatically set stop loss according to the fomular :"SLmoney * initial lots/minimum volumes allowed by brokers".